How to Watch: Crew vs. New England Revolution

For the first time this season, the Columbus Crew has two home matches in a row. This comes after a lengthy portion of the season the team spent split between home and on the road.

After earning a 2-2 draw earlier in the year on the road, the Crew hosts the New England Revolution on Saturday, riding high off of a 2-0 win against Hell is Real Derby rivals FC Cincinnati last Sunday. The Revolution, who currently sit in 10th place in the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference standings, lost the club’s previous matchup against the Philadelphia Union 2-1 on the road.

The matches between these two MLS originals are often a rollercoaster. Neither team typically runs away with a match and the outcomes are usually close; their last three meetings that ended in draws, for insce. However, The Black & Gold could extend their streak to nine games unbeaten overall with a win on Saturday and propel themselves higher in the standings.

Let’s take a look at what you need to know to watch the match if you can’t be at Lower.com Field.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Lower.Com Field - Columbus, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Stream: MLS Live on ESPN+, Bally Sports App

Injuries & Suspensions

Columbus: Artur (R Lower Leg) is listed as questionable.

New England: Jacob Jackson (Leg) is listed as out.

Fun Facts