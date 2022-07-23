How to Watch: Crew vs. New England Revolution

For the first time this season, the Columbus Crew has two home matches in a row. This comes after a lengthy portion of the season the team spent split between home and on the road.
After earning a 2-2 draw earlier in the year on the road, the Crew hosts the New England Revolution on Saturday, riding high off of a 2-0 win against Hell is Real Derby rivals FC Cincinnati last Sunday. The Revolution, who currently sit in 10th place in the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference standings, lost the club’s previous matchup against the Philadelphia Union 2-1 on the road.
The matches between these two MLS originals are often a rollercoaster. Neither team typically runs away with a match and the outcomes are usually close; their last three meetings that ended in draws, for insce. However, The Black & Gold could extend their streak to nine games unbeaten overall with a win on Saturday and propel themselves higher in the standings.
Let’s take a look at what you need to know to watch the match if you can’t be at Lower.com Field.
How to Watch
Date: Saturday, July 23, 2022
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Lower.Com Field - Columbus, Ohio
TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes
Stream: MLS Live on ESPN+, Bally Sports App
Injuries & Suspensions
Columbus: Artur (R Lower Leg) is listed as questionable.
New England: Jacob Jackson (Leg) is listed as out.
Fun Facts
- The Crew is unbeaten in seven straight home matches against the Revolution, (5-0-2 including the MLS Cup playoffs), with the team’s last lost coming in the 2014 playoffs.
- With the 2-0 win against FC Cincinnati, the Black & Gold’s unbeaten streak stretches to eight games. This is the longest regular season unbeaten run since going nine straight matches without a loss from April to June in 2018
Loading comments...