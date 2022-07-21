Crew 2 announces schedule changes, more games at Lower.com Field

On May 21, the Columbus Crew and Crew 2 planned a historic doubleheader at Lower.com Field. After hours of storms pushed the first-team match versus LAFC back, the reserve team’s match against Toronto FC II was postponed to the next day. Now, the Black & Gold are going to try it again.

In a series of schedule changes, Columbus announced on Thursday a doubleheader against the Chicago Fire and Chicago Fire 2 on Sept. 3. With this, the start time of the Crew’s first-team match against Chicago, initially set for 7:30 p.m. ET will now kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET. Crew 2 and Fire 2’s match start at 8:30 p.m. ET.

With this change brings logistical updates for supporters who already purchased tickets and parking passes. Black & Gold fans who bought a ticket to the first-team match on Sept. 3 will receive the updated kick off times. Anyone with a ticket to the first-team match can stay for the Crew 2 match at no additional cost. Fans of Crew 2 who already purchased a ticket and parking for the originally scheduled Sunday, Sept. 4 match at Historic Crew Stadium will be refunded.

Additionally, it was announced that Crew 2’s match against New York City FC 2 on Sunday, Aug. 7, originally scheduled to take place at Historic Crew Stadium, will now be moved to Lower.com Field on the same day at kick off at 5 p.m. ET. The postponed Crew 2 match against the Union II has been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27 at Lower.com Field at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Sept. 3 is going to be a busy sports day in Columbus. That evening, the Ohio State football team opens its 2022 season at Ohio Stadium against Notre Dame. That game alone will pack Ohio’s capital city with scarlet and gray and blue and gold-clad sports fans. It’s the first time the two sides have played each other in the regular season since 1996.

Earlier that day, the Crew’s minor league baseball neighbors, the Columbus Clippers, play at Huntington Park at 12:05 p.m. ET. Fans of Columbus sports could have a potentially busy day if they intended to support all the teams competing.

On the field, the Crew and Crew 2 and are finally on similar paths in terms of success. Crew 2 leads MLS NEXT Pro with 35 points in 15 matches, having played a strong inaugural season behind forward Jacen Russell-Rowe, who’s tied for the league lead in goals with 13, and defender Mo Farsi, who sits in second place on the assists list with six.

For much of the early season, Crew 2 was the best chance to see a team in black and gold win on the field but lately the senior team’s catching up. The Black & Gold are on an eight-match unbeaten streak with new forward Cucho Hernandez scoring four goals in three matches and midfielder Lucas Zelarayan assisting on five and scoring one in the same timeframe.

The September doubleheader starts the final month of the MLS NEXT Pro regular season and will be the home stretch for the MLS top division’s playoff race, one the Crew hope to be in.