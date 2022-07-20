Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Week 18 roundup

Congratulations to Cumulonimbus Crew, the Week 18 winner of the Massive Report Fantasy League! The Week 18 winner vaulted themselves into second place in the overall standings, following a 184-point performance.

Here is how Cumulonimbus Crew lined up in Week 18:

The Week 18 winner seemed to make all of the right decisions this past week, selecting both top overall performers, Lucas Zelarayán (Columbus Crew) and Rafael Czichos (Chicago Fire), who each registered 24 points. In addition to Zelarayán and Czichos, a captained Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota Untied) scored 40 points for Cumulonimbus Crew as he helped Minnesota earn four points over the team’s matches against Sporting Kansas City and D.C. United.

Week 18 top fantasy performers

Forwards:

Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew) - 19 points Gyasi Zardes (Colorado Rapids) - 17 points Dejan Joveljić (Los Angeles Galaxy) and Cristian Dájome (Vancouver Whitecaps) - tied with 15 points Ronaldo Cisneros (Atlanta United) - 14 points

Midfielders:

Lucas Zelarayán (Columbus Crew) - 24 points (co-top overall performer and top Crew performer) Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United), Diego Fagúndez (Austin FC) and Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps) - tied 20 points Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), Santiago Rodríguez (New York City FC), and Justin Meram (Real Salt Lake) - tied 19 points

Defenders:

Rafael Czichos (Chicago Fire) - 24 points (co-top overall performer) Thiago Martins (New York City FC) - 21 points Andrew Brody (Real Salt Lake), Tayvon Gray (New York City FC) and Carlos Terán (Chicago Fire) - tied with 18 points

Goalkeepers:

Sean Johnson (New York City FC) and Gaga Slonina (Chicago Fire) - tied with 16 points Zac MacMath (Real Salt Lake) and Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United) - tied with 12 points William Yarbrough (Colorado Rapids) and Joe Willis (Nashville SC) - tied with 11 points

Top overall performers and top Crew performer

Lucas Zelarayán (Columbus Crew) and Rafael Czichos (Chicago Fire) (24 points each) - This week, a Crew player doubled as one of the top performers for Week 18. It can be argued that there is no bigger beneficiary from the addition of Cucho Hernández to Columbus than Zelarayán, as the Argentine registered three assists in Week 18, with all goals scored by Hernandez. In addition to the three assists (9 points), the Columbus playmaker played 134 minutes (3 points), scored one goal (5 points), helped to earn a clean sheet (1 point), completed six key passes (1 point), connected on six crosses (1 point), created two big chances (2 points), registered four shots (1 point) and was fouled five times (1 point).

Czichos helped to lead the Chicago Fire to two massive home wins in Week 18, as the Fire beat Toronto FC 2-0, followed by a shocking 1-0 win against the Seattle Sounders. Over that two game span, Czichos played 180 minutes (4 points), scored one goal (6 points), helped to earn two clean sheets (10 points), completed 90 passes (2 points), made eight clearances (1 point) and recovered 13 balls (1 point).

Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Top 5

TheLads FC - 1861 points Cumulonimbus Crew - 1856 points Quakes93 - 1828 points ryannrtex - 1820 points Bedal FC - 1817 points

You are still able to sign up for the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League at any point throughout the season, by following this link. Winners are announced weekly, in addition to the overall winner to be crowned at the end of the season.