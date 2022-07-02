Crew 2’s match against Philadelphia Union II postponed

This weekend was supposed to be a weekend full of soccer as the Columbus Crew and Columbus Crew 2 were slated to play the Philadelphia Union and its reserve team this weekend. On Friday, however, it was announced that the Crew match for Saturday, July 2 was postponed.

The statement from the club read: “MLS NEXT Pro today announced schedule changes to the Columbus Crew 2 home match against Philadelphia Union II. Originally scheduled for Saturday, July 2, the match has been postponed. More details on the rescheduled match, including date and time, will be announced at a later time.”

Massive Report reached out for comment and was told the change was due to a “scheduling conflict.” No rescheduled date has been announced at this time.

After a second loss to Rochester New York FC and the third overall loss on the season for Crew 2, the Black & Gold were looking to right the ship Saturday against the Union. The two teams met earlier this season, with Columbus coming out on top with a 1-0 victory at Suburu Park in Chester, Pennsylvania. The win was the second-ever win for Crew 2 and a part of a seven-game win streak.

The Black & Gold have had two separate long win streaks this season, both of which were ended by Rochester. The first was the seven-game streak and the second was a streak of three games.

Crew 2 came into this week atop the Eastern Conference standings in MLS NEXT Pro with a 10-2-1 record, amassing 31 total points through 13 games played. Columbus also leads the league in assists with 25, including defender Mohamed Farsi who is tied for first in assists with six. The Black & Gold are also third in the league in scoring, having scored 30 goals. Jacen Russell-Rowe, who just signed a first-team contract and made his first MLS Start Wednesday night against Toronto FC, is the MLS NEXT Pro’s Golden Boot leader with eleven goals so far this year.

Columbus’ next scheduled opponent is Toronto FC II, this time north of the border. Crew 2 has already seen Toronto twice this year, both games taking place in Columbus. The first meeting coming back in April finished as a 2-1 victory for the Black & Gold. The second meeting was supposed to be a double header at Lower.com Field as part of the “On Our Sleeves” initiative to bring awareness to children's mental health, but was eventually postponed to the following day after weather issues, resulting in a 4-2 victory for the Black & Gold.

Crew 2 will look to start another win streak, and will next be in action when the team travels north of the border for a matchup with Toronto on Sunday, July 10 at York Lions Stadium. Kickoff for this match is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.