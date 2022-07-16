How to Watch: Crew vs. FC Cincinnati

A disappointing road draw against D.C. United for the Columbus Crew midweek sets up a fiery match for the Black & Gold against Ohio rivals FC Cincinnati at Lower.com Field. The Crew welcomes the team’s Interstate-71 counterparts back to the state capital for another installment of the Hell Is Real Derby, a rivalry that has been quietly taking Major League Soccer by storm since the two teams first met in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2017 when Cincinnati was in the USL Championship.

The Orange and Blue come into this matchup after their own midweek 2-2 draw against the Vancouver Whitecaps, and currently are looking to get first dibs on bragging rights this season when they visit the Black & Gold.

Columbus rides a seven-game unbeaten streak and looks to improve at home. Cincinnati, meanwhile, has been on a six-match unbeaten run. Crew head coach Caleb Porter mentioned this week that this game is “a very important derby game,” and says it’s not only important for the club but for the state.

Let’s take a look at what fans need to know for this matchup.

Injuries & Suspensions

Columbus: Artur (R Lower Leg), Milos Degenek (R Thigh) are listed as questionable.

Cincinnati: Sergio Santos (Leg) is listed as questionable. Ronald Matarrita (Ankle Surgery), Dominique Badge (Leg), Junior Moreno (Leg) and Luciano Acosta (Suspended) are listed as out.

How to Watch

Date: Sunday, July 17, 2022

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1 (FS1)

Where: Lower.com Field - Columbus, Ohio