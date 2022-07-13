Massive Predictions: Crew at D.C. United

The last time the Columbus Crew took on D.C. United was April 30, when the Black & Gold put three past the fellow MLS originals eight days after trading forward Gyasi Zardes. Fast forward to July 13 and D.C. sits at the bottom of the MLS table and Columbus is on a six-match unbeaten run and has a new forward in Cucho Hernández.

Can the Crew keep up the team’s road form and go for a fourth road win of the season? With a Sunday match against rivals FC Cincinnati on the horizon, and implications in the standings for both sides, will the Black & Gold look to the future and let United win at home? Will new D.C. head coach hiring Wayne Rooney turn them around?

Before those questions are answered, see how the staff’s done so far in choosing match results in the 2022 season.

Massive Report 2022 Predictions Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Patrick Murphy 19 4 6 9 18 Collin Johnson 18 3 4 11 13 Brian Moracz 19 2 6 11 12 Caleb Denorme 18 1 8 10 11 Theodore Sovinski 13 1 6 6 9 Nathan Townsend 15 1 5 9 8 John Pearson 10 1 4 5 7 Ryan Schmitt 13 1 4 8 7 Drew McDaniel 15 1 4 10 7 Abigail Hintz 6 1 3 2 6 Devin Weisberth 14 1 2 11 5 Thomas Costello 19 0 5 14 5 Kyle Jackson 10 1 1 8 4 Adam Miller 15 0 4 11 4 Tyler Fisher 5 0 2 3 2 Grant Miller 6 0 1 5 1

Here’s how Massive Report contributors think Wednesday's match will go for the Crew.

Adam Miller

The Crew travel to D.C. United after a thrilling come-from-behind victory last Saturday against the Chicago Fire. D.C. enters the match after a seven-goal defeat to Philadelphia Union last weekend. D.C. also will welcome Wayne Rooney as the team’s new manager.

Regardless, I think the Crew continues the team’s great road form against D.C. on Wednesday night. The Black & Gold will control the game early and throughout the match against an out-of-form United. Jacen Russell-Rowe will get his first MLS goal in the first half before goals from Pedro Santos and Lucas Zelarayán cap off an emphatic win for Columbus.

Columbus Crew 3 D.C. United 0

Brian Moracz

The Crew travels to the District of Columbia to face lowly D.C. United, who is tied for the lowest point total in all of Major League Soccer with only 17. D.C. had had a five-day stretch of extreme lows and extreme highs, having had a touchdown (with an extra point) hung on them in Philadelphia on Friday, followed by a Tuesday in which former club captain and soccer legend Wayne Rooney was announced as the new head coach.

It’s possible that D.C. could ride the new coach juju to a solid performance on Wednesday, but I think there is a lot of work to be done. The Crew continues its hot streak on the road goals by Lucas Zelarayán.

Columbus Crew 2 D.C. United 0

Caleb Denorme

Well, that was thrilling. The 3-2 comeback win att the Chicago Fire has the Crew riding high and looking to keep this unbeaten streak alive as the team travels to D.C. for a clash against a team who just lost 7-0.

A few things to watch for in this game is the continued use of Cucho Hernández as he works to full fitness, how head coach Caleb Porter will set up his team in light of Saturday and if Columbus can keep picking up points against weaker teams. I see this going the Black & Gold’s way with with goals by LucasZelarayán and Derrick Etienne Jr. Wayne Rooney’s warm welcome back to D.C. will be spoiled by Columbus as the team is headed into a hellbent weekend matchup.

Columbus Crew 2 D.C. United 0

Collin Johnson

Everything is lining up perfectly for another Crew victory. The Black & Gold are in their best away form in years, they’re healthier than they’ve been for most of the season, D.C. just lost a match 7-0 and are without new manager Wayne Rooney, and Columbus will have the services of club record signing Cucho Hernández. But, fans of the Crew know better.

This match in the nation’s capital is a quintessential trap game where Columbus should win but has tended to find a way to blow it. If the Black & Gold can squeeze out a point, or a second straight road victory, they’ll set themselves up well for a huge home matchup against FC Cincinnati on Sunday back home.

Columbus Crew 1 D.C. United 0

Drew McDaniel

In light of the return of Wayne Rooney as the manager of D.C. United, his team will continue in the form he left his former club, Derby County, in shambles. It is unlikely that D.C. will give up another seven goals, as I expect the Crew to manage minutes for the Hell is Real Derby on Sunday, but the Black & Gold will win comfortably. Cucho Hernández will add another goal while Jacen Russell-Rowe finds the back of the net also. Kevin Molino will get off the mark in this match as well for Columbus.

Columbus Crew 3 D.C. United 1

Kyle Jackson

D.C. is wounded prey right now and Columbus and Cucho Hernández are the apex predators hungry for more goals. It’s going to be a bad day to be a United fan.

Columbus Crew 3 D.C. United 0

Nathan Townsend

D.C. United is fresh off the team’s worst loss in franchise history after a 7-0 drubbing at the hands of the Philadelphia Union. The Crew, on the other hand, came back from a two-goal deficit on the road in Chicago to win 3-2 against the Fire. This feels like a no-brainer right?

The Black & Gold should win this game and I think they ultimately will, but fans would be mistaken if they think this match will be easy. I’ll go with Lucas Zelarayán and Jacen Russell-Rowe for the goals as the Crew ends up taking care of business and keeping up the eam’s road winning ways.

Columbus Crew 2 D.C. United 1

Patrick Murphy

Caleb Porter said it this week, this game at D.C. United is a perfect trap game for the Crew after winning in dramatic fashion on the road on Saturday and watching D.C. get beat 7-0 the night prior. Porter said the team will be focused on this game and won’t let it become a trap and things have gone the way Porter has said lately.

I do think this will be more difficult for the Black & Gold than what Philadelphia encountered against United. The news that Wayne Rooney is coming back to manage D.C. should be a boost and players will want to show what they can do with their new manager in the house. I look forward to Cucho Hernandez to provide another boost off the bench and help push Columbus to another three points on the road.

Columbus Crew 3 D.C. United 1

Thomas Costello

It’s easy to look at this match as a trap game, playing a struggling D.C. United side four days before a rivalry match against FC Cincinnati at Lower.com Field. Even so, that won’t impact the Crew’s match in the nation’s capital.

United will come on strong early in the match, with Columbus withstanding pressure. In the first half, the Black & Gold will score a goal courtesy of Lucas Zelarayán in the run of play. D.C. scores in the second half but Columbus’ pressure is too much for the home side to withstand and Luis Díaz scores the match-winner.

Columbus Crew 2 D.C. United 1

Share your match predictions with Massive Report. Comment below or head over to our Facebook or Twitter pages and give your thoughts on tonight’s game.