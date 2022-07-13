How to Watch: Crew at D.C. United

After an attacking second half at the Chicago Fire to claim a 3-2 come-from-behind victory, the Columbus Crew is back on the road for a midweek matchup against another Major League Soccer original in D.C. United. D.C. is looking to bounce back after a recent 7-0 loss to the Philadelphia Union on the road, one of the worst losses in MLS history.

The Black & Gold, who defeated United 3-0 in the reverse fixture at home in late April, ride a six-match unbeaten streak into this game at Audi Field and sit just one point out of an MLS Cup playoff spot. Midfielder Darlington Nagbe, who scored a stunner from distance and most recently got named to the MLS All-Star Game roster, helped lift Columbus to three points back on April 30.

D.C. currently leads the all-time series between the two MLS original clubs with a 38-11-35 record.

Here is what you need to know to tune into this match.

How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Audi Field - Washington, D.C.

TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: Bally Sports App, MLS Live on ESPN+

Injuries & Suspensions

Columbus: Milos Degenek (R Thigh) and Artur (R Leg) are listed as QUESTIONABLE.

D.C. United: Adrien Perez (Foot), Bill Hamid (Hand) and Brad Smith (Knee) are listed as OUT. Russell Canouse (Thigh) is listed as QUESTIONABLE.

