How to Watch: Crew at D.C. United

After an attacking second half at the Chicago Fire to claim a 3-2 come-from-behind victory, the Columbus Crew is back on the road for a midweek matchup against another Major League Soccer original in D.C. United. D.C. is looking to bounce back after a recent 7-0 loss to the Philadelphia Union on the road, one of the worst losses in MLS history.
The Black & Gold, who defeated United 3-0 in the reverse fixture at home in late April, ride a six-match unbeaten streak into this game at Audi Field and sit just one point out of an MLS Cup playoff spot. Midfielder Darlington Nagbe, who scored a stunner from distance and most recently got named to the MLS All-Star Game roster, helped lift Columbus to three points back on April 30.
D.C. currently leads the all-time series between the two MLS original clubs with a 38-11-35 record.
How to Watch
Date: Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Where: Audi Field - Washington, D.C.
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Stream: Bally Sports App, MLS Live on ESPN+
Injuries & Suspensions
Columbus: Milos Degenek (R Thigh) and Artur (R Leg) are listed as QUESTIONABLE.
D.C. United: Adrien Perez (Foot), Bill Hamid (Hand) and Brad Smith (Knee) are listed as OUT. Russell Canouse (Thigh) is listed as QUESTIONABLE.
Fun Facts
- The Crew has won three of the team’s last four matches against United. The Black & Gold have scored 11 goals in those four matches.
- D.C.’s 7-0 defeat equaled the largest margin of defeat in MLS history and it was the fifth time a seven-goal loss occurred in the league's history. It was the first time United allowed seven goals in club history, which dates back to 1996.
- With the team’s 3-2 win at the Chicago Fire on Saturday, Columbus’ unbeaten run was extended to six games. The win was the Crew’s first in a match after trailing by two goals in a game since a 3-2 win at the Union in October of 2014.
