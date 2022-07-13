Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Week 17 roundup

Congratulations to ryannrtex, the Week 17 champion of the Massive Report Fantasy League! Ryannrtex’s Week 17 score of 109 points was enough to take home the weekly championship and to boost the team to fourth place in overall points.

Here is who ryannrtex started in Week 17 of MLS fantasy action:

Ryannrtex’s weekly championship would not have been possible without the 32 points provided by a captained Valentín “Taty” Castellanos (New Yokr City FC). Castellanos scored two goals for NYCFC, which ended up being the difference in the team’s 4-2 home win against the New England Revolution. In addition to Castellanos, the Week 17 champions received an 18-point contribution from Kai Wagner, who registered three assists in the Philadelphia Union’s 7-0 drubbing of D.C. United.

Week 17 top fantasy performers

Forwards:

Julián Carranza (Philadelphia Union) - 18 points (co-top overall performer) Valentín “Taty” Castellanos (New York City FC) - 16 points Gustavo Bou (New England Revolution) and Jarosław Niezgoda (Portland Timbers) - tied with 13 points Mikael Uhre (Philadelphia Union) - 12 points

Midfielders:

José Cifuentes (LAFC) - 15 points Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC) and Sergio Ruiz (Charlotte FC) - 14 points Rayan Raveloson (LA Galaxy), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Chris Mueller (Chicago Fire), Santiago Moreno (Portland Timbers) and Ethan Finlay (Austin FC) - tied with 13 points

Defenders:

Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union) - 18 points (co-top overall performer) Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union) - 12 points Claudio Bravo (Portland Timbers), Rodrigo Schlegel (Orlando City SC) and Larrys Mabiala (Portland Timbers) - tied with 11 points

Goalkeepers:

Djordje Petrović (New England Revolution) and Brad Stuver (Austin FC) - tied with 9 points Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union), Pedro Gallese (Orlando City SC) and Aljaž Ivačič (Portland Timbers) - tied with 8 points

Top overall performers

Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union) and Julián Carranza (Philadelphia Union) (18 points each) - The Union tied a Major League Soccer record for the biggest winning margin with a 7-0 win against D.C. United last Friday, so it would be expected that two members of that team would be top fantasy performers for Week 17. Both Wagner and Carranza played major roles in the beatdown. Wagner played 90 minutes (2 points), registered three assists (9 points), helped to earn a clean sheet (5 points), made five key passes (1 point) and connected on five crosses (1 point). Carranza played 90 minutes (2 points), scored three goals (15 points), missed a penalty (-2 points), registered nine shots (2 points) and was fouled five times (1 point).

Top-performing Crew players

Derrick Etienne Jr. and Luis Díaz (11 points each) - Etienne Jr. and Díaz were subbed on by head coach Caleb Porter at halftime after the Crew went down 2-0 to the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field. Díaz and Etienne Jr. proved to be the difference makers as the Black & Gold scored three unanswered goals in the second half, completing a 3-2 comeback on the road. Etienne Jr. was the hero, playing 45 minutes (1 point) and scoring two goals (10 points). The Fire also did not have an answer for Díaz, who played 45 minutes (1 point), registered two assists (6 points), made three key passes (1 point), created two big chances (2 points) and was fouled five times (1 point).

Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Top 5

TheLads FC - 1696 points Quakes93 - 1682 points Cumulonimbus Crew - 1668 points ryannrtex - 1659 points Lucas Bombs - 1657 points

You are still able to sign up for the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League at any point throughout the season, by following this link. Winners are announced weekly, in addition to the overall winner to be crowned at the end of the season.