Submit your questions for the Crew mid-season Mailbag

The Columbus Crew is 13 games through its 2022 Major League Soccer regular season, not quite to the halfway point but getting there. It’s been a mixed bag of results for the Black & Gold, with some convincing wins at home, a number of draws on the road — and finally a road victory — but more losses than the team or the fanbase would like.

Columbus enters a crucial summer for a number of people involved in the organization. Head coach Caleb Porter needs to turn results around because a second straight season without an MLS Cup playoff appearance is not likely to be tolerated. Players also need to perform at a higher level or risk being moved on from, as the team identified this as a window to win championships, not just the one 2020 MLS Cup — no disrespect meant to the Campeones Cup.

Given that the team is over one-third of the way through the 2022 season and there is this lengthy international break, which won’t see the Crew take the field again until Charolotte FC comes to Lower.com Field on Saturday, June 18, Massive Report thought it was a good time for another Mailbag.

If you have questions about the team, future transfers, training, injuries, Crew 2 or anything involved in the club, let us know. Post your questions about the Black & Gold in the comment section below (or you can ask on Twitter or Instagram) and we will take what we know from people we talk to involved with the club and do our best to answer as many questions as possible.