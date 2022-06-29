Massive Predictions: Crew at Toronto FC

While the Major League Soccer standings don’t necessarily show it, Wednesday’s match between the Columbus Crew and Toronto FC features two sides that have been earning points over the last few weeks. The Black & Gold have five points in their last three matches, winning one and drawing two. Toronto welcomes the Crew to BMO Field on the back of four wins in the team’s last five games across all competitions.

The Massive Report staff has been predicting match results all season and that continues Wednesday. Before those predictions, here’s how everyone on the staff stands so far in the internal prediction competition.

Massive Report 2022 Predictions Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Patrick Murphy 16 3 5 8 14 Collin Johnson 15 3 3 9 12 Brian Moracz 16 2 5 9 11 Theodore Sovinski 13 1 6 6 9 Caleb Denorme 16 1 5 10 8 John Pearson 10 1 4 5 7 Drew McDaniel 13 1 3 9 6 Abigail Hintz 6 1 3 2 6 Ryan Schmitt 11 1 3 7 6 Nathan Townsend 13 1 3 9 6 Devin Weisberth 12 1 2 9 5 Kyle Jackson 8 1 1 6 4 Adam Miller 14 0 4 10 4 Thomas Costello 16 0 4 12 4 Grant Miller 6 0 1 5 1

Let’s see what the Massive Report staff member think this match day.

Brian Moracz

The Crew started its two-game road trip with a successful draw at Real Salt Lake. Although the game was a bit of a tough watch, the Black & Gold became only the second team to walk out of Rio Tinto Stadium with a point this season.

Now, the Reds of Toronto FC. Toronto is red hot right now, having lost only one of the team’s last seven matches in all competitions. This is much different than when the Crew faced Toronto early in the season when the Reds came stumbling out of the gate. The energy around Toronto is high, with the city being named as a World Cup 2026 host and the official introduction of Lorenzo Insigne to the squad this week. I don’t see the Crew being able to match the energy or find any goals, losing with the lone goal coming from forward Ayo Akinola.

Toronto FC 1 Columbus Crew 0

Caleb Denorme

After scraping through a tough game against a hot Real Salt Lake team, Columbus travels up north across the border to take on Toronto. TFC is very close to the Crew in terms of position in the Eastern Conference standings, so it is vital that the Black & Gold come away with three points in Toronto.

I think they will accomplish that with a goal coming from James Igbekeme. With a victory, Columbus will gain some ground in the table, while also ushering the Cucho Hernández era on a good note.

Columbus Crew 1 Toronto FC 0

Collin Johnson

The Crew returned to action with a spirited, though depleted by injury, side against Real Salt Lake. Columbus has two more matches before the reinforcement, in the guise of Hernández, can join the team but hopefully some injury-reinforcements will make a return on Wednesday in Toronto.

Toronto FC is waiting on the team’s own Designated Player to join but has been playing some of the team’s best soccer of the year lately. I don’t think it’s unreasonable to expect the Black & Gold to once again play for a tie on the road in Canada, and they’ll get exactly that result. It might not be pretty, but it’s effective road soccer in MLS.

Columbus Crew 0 Toronto FC 0

Devin Weisberth

Columbus is unbeaten in three straight and has already beaten Toronto once this season. Though the injury list is getting shorter, I expect this game to be a close and tightly contested match. The Crew has only lost on the road twice this season, but also only has one won. I expect this to play out just like most of the road games for Columbus this year.

Columbus Crew 1 Toronto FC 1

Kyle Jackson

The Black & Gold travel to Canada for a midweek matchup with Toronto FC in round two of the Trillium Cup. Columbus pulled out a 2-1 victory at home on March 12 with goals from both Lucas Zelarayán and Derrick Etienne Jr. The Reds are in fine form at home, winning their last three competitions at BMO Field while scoring nine goals in the process. The Crew is unbeaten in its last three games after two straight draws against Charlotte FC and Real Salt Lake. With a large number of players still questionable for the Black & Gold, I think they’ll find it hard to shut down a rampant Toronto offense.

Toronto FC 2 Columbus Crew 1

Nathan Townsend

Both the Crew and Toronto have struggled to score this season, with Toronto averaging 1.4 goals per game and Columbus averaging 1.2. This tells me that this midweek game could be ripe for a 0-0 draw, but call it blatant optimism, I think the Crew can get one over the goal line and snag a rare three points on the road.

Columbus Crew 1 Toronto FC 0

Patrick Murphy

Call me crazy, but out of this congested three-game stretch for the Crew, this game seemed like the most winnable coming in. I know it’s on the road, but Toronto FC is the closest thing to the Black & Gold — both teams outside the MLS Cup playoffs, looking to get healthy while waiting on a Designated Player that should help change the season — they see in this stretch given where Real Salt Lake and the Philadelphia Union are in the standings.

Prior to Toronto’s recent run of one loss in four games, the Reds dropped five consecutive games. Maybe Bob Bradley has found something recently, but I wasn’t all that impressed watching TFC last week against Atlanta.

With more players expected back, I anticipate the Crew still keeps things tight defensively but is more expansive on the offensive side. I’m saying Columbus returns home with three points.

Columbus Crew 2 Toronto FC 1

Ryan Schmitt

I’m going to be honest, this game doesn’t look great on paper with teams ranked 11th and 12th in the Eastern Conference playing each other. The game is played away and the Crew played a very anticlimactic draw against Real Salt Lake on the road over the weekend. I think the Black & Gold can get the road points. The game won’t be pretty, but the attractiveness of the game isn’t reflected on the table.

Columbus Crew 1 Toronto FC 0

Thomas Costello

Columbus’ game plan for Wednesday should come as no surprise. I expect the Black & Gold to sit further back and allow Toronto to have a bit more possession than Crew head coach Caleb Porter likes.

The Black & Gold score a goal, with a healthier midfielder Zelaryán scoring in the second half as a substitute. Toronto won’t stay off the scoreboard either, considering the team has grown into a strong offensive side. Columbus continues its unbeaten run, but not with a win.

Columbus Crew 1 Toronto FC 1

