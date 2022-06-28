Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Week 15 roundup

Congratulations to NeatSoccerGame3 for being the top scorer in Week 15 of the Massive Report Fantasy League! NeatSoccerGame3 narrowly came away with the victory, outscoring the second-place finisher by only two points for a total of 99. This is NeatSoccerGame3’s first weekly win of the season.

Here is how NeatSoccerGame3 lined up in week 15:

To no one’s surprise, the Week 15 champion was led by a captained Carles Gil (New England Revolution), who is becoming a lock of a selection for every weekly winner. Gil registered 14 points despite not scoring a goal or registering an assist as he put together a solid performance to help New England earn a tough away point at the Vancouver Whitecaps. Also scoring 14 points was Bill Tuiloma (Portland Timbers) who registered an assist and helped to earn a clean sheet in Portland’s 3-0 win against the Colorado Rapids.

Week 15 top fantasy performers

Forwards:

Jarosław Niezgoda (Portland Timbers) - 13 points Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders) and Romell Quioto (CF Montreal) - tied with 12 points Thorleifur Ulfarsson (Houston Dynamo) - 9 points Luiz Araújo (Atlanta United), Darwin Quintero (Houston Dynamo) and Luis Amarilla (Minnesota United) - tied with 8 points

Midfielders:

Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC) - 14 points (co-Top Overall Performer) Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders) and Sebastián Blanco (Portland Timbers) - tied with 13 points Indiana Vassilev (Inter Miami) - 11 points Randall Leal (Nashville SC) and Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers) - tied with 9 points

Defenders:

Bill Tuiloma (Portland Timbers) and Diego Palacios (LAFC) - tied with 14 points (co-Top Overall Performers) Adam Lundkvist (Houston Dynamo) - 13 points Jesús Murillo (LAFC) and Nouhou Tolo (Settle Sounders) - tied with 12 points

Goalkeepers:

Djordje Petrović (New England Revolution) - 10 points Steve Clark (Houston Dynamo) and Maxime Crépeau (LAFC) - tied with 9 points Zac MacMath (Real Salt Lake), Cody Cropper (Vancouver Whitecaps), Eloy Room (Columbus Crew) and Aljaž Ivačič (Portland Timbers) - tied with 8 points

Top performing players overall

Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), Bill Tuiloma (Portland Timbers) and Diego Palacios (LAFC) (14 points each) - For the first time this season, we have three players taking home top honors. All three players led their respective teams to wins in Week 15, combining to score three goals. A standout amongst the three players was Mukhtar, whose two goals against D.C. United ended up making all the difference in Nashville’s 3-1 win on the road.

Top Crew player

Jonathan Mensah (9 points) - While Saturday night’s matchup at Real Salt Lake wasn’t necessarily the prettiest of matches, the Columbus Crew did well to become only the second team to earn a point at Rio Tinto Stadium this season. A big reason for that was the defensive contributions of Mensah. The Ghanaian international helped the Black & Gold earn a clean sheet (5 points), played 90 minutes (2 points), completed 55 passes (1 point) and had five clearances (1 point).

Massive Report MLS Fantasy League Top 5 Week 15

TheLads FC - 1475 points Quakes93 - 1457 points Lucas Bombs - 1447 points Cumulonimbus Crew - 1446 points Bedal FC - 1439 points

You are still able to sign up for the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League at any point throughout the season, by following this link. Winners are announced weekly, in addition to the overall winner to be determined at the end of the season.