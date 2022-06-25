How to Watch: Crew vs. Real Salt Lake

The Columbus Crew is back on the road this weekend after returning from the international break last Saturday with a 1-1 home draw against MLS expansion side Charlotte FC. The Black & Gold head to the Western Conference for the first time this year to take on Real Salt Lake.

A depleted Columbus team is looking to build off of the decent performance against Charlotte last week, but could be without as many as eight players once again. Salt Lake is hoping to get the team’s second win in a row out of the international break, previously defeating the San Jose Earthquakes 2-0, and continue to build on the best home record in Major League Soccer.

Here is what you need to know to watch this cross-conference clash.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Where: Rio Tinto Stadium - Sandy, Utah

TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: Bally Sports App, MLS Live on ESPN+

Injuries & Suspensions

Columbus: Artur (R Lower Leg) is listed as OUT. Derrick Etienne Jr (R Leg), Marlon Hairston (R Thigh), Eri Hurtado (R Foot), Will Sands (R Knee), Pedro Santos (R Thigh), Yaw Yeboah (L Ankle), and Lucas Zelarayan (L Thigh) are listed as QUESTIONABLE.

Real Salt Lake: Zack Farnsworth (R Ankle), Bret Halsey (Ankle), Damir Kreilach (Back) and Bobby Wood (Abductor) are listed as OUT.

The Crew will be wearing the team famous banana kits, while RSL will wear their traditional claret/blue combo.

Fun Facts