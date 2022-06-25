How to Watch: Crew vs. Real Salt Lake

The Columbus Crew is back on the road this weekend after returning from the international break last Saturday with a 1-1 home draw against MLS expansion side Charlotte FC. The Black & Gold head to the Western Conference for the first time this year to take on Real Salt Lake.
A depleted Columbus team is looking to build off of the decent performance against Charlotte last week, but could be without as many as eight players once again. Salt Lake is hoping to get the team’s second win in a row out of the international break, previously defeating the San Jose Earthquakes 2-0, and continue to build on the best home record in Major League Soccer.
Here is what you need to know to watch this cross-conference clash.
How to Watch
Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Where: Rio Tinto Stadium - Sandy, Utah
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Stream: Bally Sports App, MLS Live on ESPN+
Injuries & Suspensions
Columbus: Artur (R Lower Leg) is listed as OUT. Derrick Etienne Jr (R Leg), Marlon Hairston (R Thigh), Eri Hurtado (R Foot), Will Sands (R Knee), Pedro Santos (R Thigh), Yaw Yeboah (L Ankle), and Lucas Zelarayan (L Thigh) are listed as QUESTIONABLE.
Real Salt Lake: Zack Farnsworth (R Ankle), Bret Halsey (Ankle), Damir Kreilach (Back) and Bobby Wood (Abductor) are listed as OUT.
The Crew will be wearing the team famous banana kits, while RSL will wear their traditional claret/blue combo.
Fun Facts
- Real Salt Lake has only lost one of its last 10 home matches (6-0-3, including MLS Cup playoffs) against Columbus, after suffering losses to the Crew in their first two seasons (2005, 2006),
- Salt Lake has won four straight home matches and has 19 points through seven home games (6-0-1), marking the best home start in club history.
- The Crew has won two of the team’s last 11 matches, with the most recent being a 2-1 win against Atlanta United just before the international break. Columbus hasn’t won consecutive away matches since 2019 with wins against FC Cincinnati and Atlanta.
