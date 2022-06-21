Reactions: Crew fans excited for the Cucho Hernandez signing

After the Columbus Crew traded Gyasi Zardes to the Colorado Rapids in late April, the Black & Gold were in dire need of a striker. With head coach Caleb Porter bouncing around between Erik Hurtado and Miguel Berry, the goals weren’t consistent enough.

That changed recently when the Crew announced the club-record signing of Cucho Hernandez, the 23-year-old striker from Watford FC.

Here is how social media reacted to the signing, which was officially announced on Tuesday.

Club-record transaction



The Columbus Crew has acquired Juan Camilo “Cucho” Hernandez, who brings top-level experience from his time in the English Premier League and LaLiga to Columbus.

#Crew96 | #VamosColumbus https://t.co/NAH6oIIJxG — The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) June 21, 2022

Here we go https://t.co/HDIl4U2Pnn — Juan C. Hernández (@CuchoHernandez) June 21, 2022

Two club record signings on this team. Should be able to do some damage. Can’t wait to see him play — CoreyCaustic | Twitch Affiliate (@CoreyCaustic) June 21, 2022

I can confirm the confirmations that it is official - and I can also confirm I think this is a massive signing #crew96 https://t.co/mdAmRhM43D — Jordan Angeli (@jordangeli) June 21, 2022

MASSIVE. The scope of this move is absolutely ridiculous. It’s huge for our club, our city, and our league. Welcome Cucho!#Crew96 | #vamoscolumbus https://t.co/cANMrCXtzi — Ty Phillips (@chaiteaaddict) June 21, 2022

All aboard the Cucho train. #Crew96 — Phil Goldfarb (@PhilGoldfarb) June 21, 2022

It’s safe to say that Columbus is excited about what Hernandez can bring to the club. Of course, you have the negative fans as well, who either keep considering MLS as a retirement league (more on why that’s not the case soon) or just don’t like it.

No cucho, pintabas para mejores cosas en Europa. Me decepciona esto. — Chris Xander ↱↱ MGTOW philosophy (@calfsonic) June 21, 2022

What a downgrade moving to the MLS — Brandon Beckett (@realbbeckett) June 21, 2022

Such a bizarre move. La Liga? Makes sense. MLS? Not so much. — Dusty (@Dusbero) June 21, 2022

Happy retirement — Munozball (@LouisStirling3) June 21, 2022

Hernandez is eligible to play the earliest for the Crew in the team’s July 7 match against the Chicago Fire on the road and possibly make his home debut on July 17 against Hell Is Real rival FC Cincinnati. One fan is already looking forward to that.

If Cucho scores in Hell is Real, during his home debut, owners are going to need to replace the roof. #Crew96 — Bryant and Me (@BryantandMe) June 21, 2022

Cucho will wear the No. 9 shirt for Columbus.

I could (and probably will) stare at these shirts all day! #Crew96 pic.twitter.com/8yIuVFsPb6 — Elliott ⭐⭐ (@jacketstime) June 21, 2022

All in all, this looks like a signing most Black & Gold fans are excited for.