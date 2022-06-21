Reactions: Crew fans excited for the Cucho Hernandez signing

After the Columbus Crew traded Gyasi Zardes to the Colorado Rapids in late April, the Black & Gold were in dire need of a striker. With head coach Caleb Porter bouncing around between Erik Hurtado and Miguel Berry, the goals weren’t consistent enough.
That changed recently when the Crew announced the club-record signing of Cucho Hernandez, the 23-year-old striker from Watford FC.
Here is how social media reacted to the signing, which was officially announced on Tuesday.
Club-record transaction— The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) June 21, 2022
The Columbus Crew has acquired Juan Camilo “Cucho” Hernandez, who brings top-level experience from his time in the English Premier League and LaLiga to Columbus.
#Crew96 | #VamosColumbus https://t.co/NAH6oIIJxG
Here we go https://t.co/HDIl4U2Pnn— Juan C. Hernández (@CuchoHernandez) June 21, 2022
Two club record signings on this team. Should be able to do some damage. Can’t wait to see him play— CoreyCaustic | Twitch Affiliate (@CoreyCaustic) June 21, 2022
Bienvenido a Columbus, @CuchoHernandez! Let’s go #Crew96— Jeffrey Barger ⭐⭐ (@TheFlaskandPen) June 21, 2022
WELCOME TO COLUMBUS CUCHO! #Crew96 #VamosColumbus pic.twitter.com/z03u3J8voS— Jared Contraguerro #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@SteelJacket729) June 21, 2022
I can confirm the confirmations that it is official - and I can also confirm I think this is a massive signing #crew96 https://t.co/mdAmRhM43D— Jordan Angeli (@jordangeli) June 21, 2022
Welcome to Columbus, @CuchoHernandez!!#Crew96 | #VamosColumbus pic.twitter.com/G8wrbM3qii— The Nordecke ⭐⭐ (@Nordecke) June 21, 2022
NECK TATT CONFIRMED. #Crew96 https://t.co/COcHqaFP0o pic.twitter.com/3PRGZO8UAS— GCGBAG ☆☆ (@gcgbag96) June 21, 2022
MASSIVE. The scope of this move is absolutely ridiculous. It’s huge for our club, our city, and our league. Welcome Cucho!#Crew96 | #vamoscolumbus https://t.co/cANMrCXtzi— Ty Phillips (@chaiteaaddict) June 21, 2022
Can’t wait to announce Cuuuuuchoooooo after a #Crew96 goal! #MLS https://t.co/zUkgJeFZmI— Josh Poland (@JoshPolandTV) June 21, 2022
This is the beginning of a beautiful relationship!#Crew96 | #VamosColumbus https://t.co/WMMNFDvYFJ— The Nordecke ⭐⭐ (@Nordecke) June 21, 2022
June 21, 2022
All aboard the Cucho train. #Crew96— Phil Goldfarb (@PhilGoldfarb) June 21, 2022
It’s safe to say that Columbus is excited about what Hernandez can bring to the club. Of course, you have the negative fans as well, who either keep considering MLS as a retirement league (more on why that’s not the case soon) or just don’t like it.
No cucho, pintabas para mejores cosas en Europa. Me decepciona esto.— Chris Xander ↱↱ MGTOW philosophy (@calfsonic) June 21, 2022
What a downgrade moving to the MLS— Brandon Beckett (@realbbeckett) June 21, 2022
Such a bizarre move. La Liga? Makes sense. MLS? Not so much.— Dusty (@Dusbero) June 21, 2022
Happy retirement— Munozball (@LouisStirling3) June 21, 2022
Hernandez is eligible to play the earliest for the Crew in the team’s July 7 match against the Chicago Fire on the road and possibly make his home debut on July 17 against Hell Is Real rival FC Cincinnati. One fan is already looking forward to that.
If Cucho scores in Hell is Real, during his home debut, owners are going to need to replace the roof. #Crew96— Bryant and Me (@BryantandMe) June 21, 2022
Cucho will wear the No. 9 shirt for Columbus.
I could (and probably will) stare at these shirts all day! #Crew96 pic.twitter.com/8yIuVFsPb6— Elliott ⭐⭐ (@jacketstime) June 21, 2022
Massive day for #Crew96! We got our man!! pic.twitter.com/RoHCYrxxqJ— Elliott ⭐⭐ (@jacketstime) June 21, 2022
El momento ha llegado. Cucho ha llegado #VamosColumbus | #Crew96 pic.twitter.com/Rf0vExwlBL— The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) June 21, 2022
All in all, this looks like a signing most Black & Gold fans are excited for.
