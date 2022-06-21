 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Reactions: Crew fans excited for the Cucho Hernandez signing

The Black & Gold got their striker in Cucho Hernandez. Here’s how social media reacted to the club-record signing

By TylerFisher1113
Courtesy of Columbus Crew

After the Columbus Crew traded Gyasi Zardes to the Colorado Rapids in late April, the Black & Gold were in dire need of a striker. With head coach Caleb Porter bouncing around between Erik Hurtado and Miguel Berry, the goals weren’t consistent enough.

That changed recently when the Crew announced the club-record signing of Cucho Hernandez, the 23-year-old striker from Watford FC.

Here is how social media reacted to the signing, which was officially announced on Tuesday.

It’s safe to say that Columbus is excited about what Hernandez can bring to the club. Of course, you have the negative fans as well, who either keep considering MLS as a retirement league (more on why that’s not the case soon) or just don’t like it.

Hernandez is eligible to play the earliest for the Crew in the team’s July 7 match against the Chicago Fire on the road and possibly make his home debut on July 17 against Hell Is Real rival FC Cincinnati. One fan is already looking forward to that.

Cucho will wear the No. 9 shirt for Columbus.

All in all, this looks like a signing most Black & Gold fans are excited for.

