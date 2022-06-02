Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Week 13 roundup

Congratulations to both Chicago Crew III and SFG WerraHesseN DIXIE, who are co-champions for Week 13 of the Massive Report Fantasy League! Although both teams scored 83 points, Chicago Crew III will be featured this week as they win the tiebreaker of more overall points scored this season.

Here is how Chicago Crew III lined up for Week 13:

Chicago Crew III’s two biggest contributions came from two players who will not come as a surprise. A captained Carles Gil (New England Revolution) earned 10 points in the draw against the Philadelphia Union despite not scoring a goal or registering an assist. Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas) picked up two assists in a 3-1 dominating win on the road at Orlando City SC.

Week 13 top fantasy performers

Forwards:

Dejan Joveljić (LA Galaxy) - 18 points (Top Overall Performer) Jeremy Ebobisse (San Jose Earthquakes) and Romell Quioto (CF Montreal) - tied with 13 points Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps) and Brian Rodríguez (LAFC) - tied with 11 points

Midfielders:

Alejandro Pozuelo (Toronto FC) and Luquinhas (New York Red Bulls) - tied with 15 points Paul Arriola (FC Dallas) and Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire) - tied with 14 points Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC) and Alvaro Barreal (FC Cincinnati) - tied with 13 points

Defenders:

Alexander Callens (New York City FC) - 16 points Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake) - 14 points Javain Brown (Vancouver Whitecaps) - 11 points Ranko Veselinović (Vancouver Whitecaps), Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake) and Jasper Loeffelsend (Real Salt Lake) - tied with 10 points

Goalkeepers:

Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Zac MacMath (Real Salt Lake), Brad Stuver (Austin FC) and Cody Cropper (Vancouver Whitecaps) - tied with 8 points Eloy Room (Columbus Crew) - 5 points

Top Overall Performer

Dejan Joveljić (LA Galaxy) (18 points) - Joveljić earns the spot as Week 13’s top performer, playing the role of an unlikely hero in the Galaxy’s 4-1 win against Austin FC. Prior to Week 13, Joveljić’s record high for points scored in a week was five and he blew that number out of the water. Against Austin, the Los Angeles forward, in only 33 minutes (1 point), scored two goals (10 points), registered two assists (6 points), picked up one yellow card (-1 point) and created two big chances (2 points).

Top Crew Player

Jonathan Mensah (9 points) - The Crew captain got things rolling on the road for the Black & Gold, scoring off a corner in the opening minute of the 2-1 win at Atlanta United. Following his goal, Mensah turned around and set forth a stellar defensive performance, helping to keep Atlanta scoreless for a majority of the match. Columbus’ road win would not have been possible without the Ghanaian international’s contributions. In addition to scoring a goal (6 points), Mensah played 90 minutes (2 points) and had seven clearances (2 points).

Here is how the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League Top 5 looks after week 13

TheLads FC - 1271 points Quakes93 - 1247 points Lucas Bombs - 1241 points Mackerel Farts FC - 1230 points Bedal FC - 1224 points

You are still able to sign up for the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League at any point throughout the season, by following this link. Winners are announced weekly, in addition to the overall winner to be determined at the end of the season.