How to Watch: Crew vs. Charlotte FC

After a two-week FIFA international break, the Columbus Crew is back home at Lower.com Field to take on Major League Soccer newcomers Charlotte FC. While this is the first official meeting between the Crew and Charlotte, these two teams met in the preseason Carolina Challenge Cup tournament, a game most will remember for the chippiness that happened just before the half, so expect there to be some fireworks during the duration of the match.

On the home side, the international break was a chance to regroup and get healthy for the Black & Gold. However, that’s not what happened, as Columbus is once again riddled with injuries.

For the visitors, it’s been a solid run to begin their first season in MLS but was that derailed just before the break when the team relieved manager Miguel Angel Ramirez of his duties. Though the reason wasn’t specified, the dismissal of Ramirez was one of the more shocking news stories regarding a coach in MLS in some time.

But with all that aside, both teams are looking to continue their trend upwards and search for three points coming out of the weekend.

Injuries & Suspensions

Columbus: Artur (R Lower Leg), Luis Diaz (R Hand), Marlon Hairston (R Thigh), Jonathan Mensah (Concussion), Will Sands (R Knee), Pedro Santos (R Thigh), Yaw Yeboah (L Ankle), Lucas Zelarayan (L Thigh) are all listed as questionable. Kevin Molino is available for selection for the match.

Charlotte FC: Vinicius Mello (L Foot), Adam Armour (L Knee) and Pablo Sisniega (Concussion) are listed as out. Christian Fuchs ( L Lower Leg) is listed as questionable.

How to Watch

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Radio: 97.1 The Fan

Stream: MLS Live on ESPN+, Bally Sports App

Location: Lower dot com Field - Columbus, OH

Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET