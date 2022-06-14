International Roundup: How Crew players fared for national teams over international break?

The June international break has come to an end. Over the last few weeks, five Columbus Crew players were called up to their national teams over the last three weeks in center backs Milos Degenek and Jonathan Mensah, winger Derrick Etienne Jr, goalkeeper Eloy Room and Crew 2 midfielder Isaac Angking all saw international action.

Let’s take a look at how these players did while they were away.

Milos Degenek – Australia

Degenek, who has 10 appearances for the Crew so far this season, did not see much action on the field of play to start the international break, as he was an unused substitute in Australia’s 2-1 friendly win against Jordan on June 1. However, he did come on in the 90th minute on June 7th to help Australia close out a massive 2-1 win against the United Arab Emirates in the AFC World Cup Qualification fourth round and advance to the Inter-Confederation World Cup Qualification Final against Peru on June 13. Degenek remained on the bench in this final as Australia defeated Peru 5-4 on penalties after a 0-0 finish in regulation and extra time and booked the country’s sixth World Cup appearance.

Jonathan Mensah – Ghana

The other side of the Black & Gold central defense saw Mensah join Ghana for the nation’s African Cup Of Nations Qualifiers. Mensah was an unused substitute in the Black Stars' 3-0 win against Madagascar to start the international break but started the team’s next AFCON match against the Central African Republic, playing 63 minutes before having to be replaced due to a head injury. It was later diagnosed as a concussion for the Columbus captain who was sent home to recover as a precaution and played no part in the remainder of Ghana’s summer international action.

Derrick Etienne Jr. – Haiti

Etienne, who has enjoyed a good start to his 2022 season for the Crew with three goals and five assists in 13 appearances, continued to produce despite playing 87 minutes in a 0-0 draw with Bermuda to start CONCACAF Nations League action for Haiti. After a disappointing opening draw, the 25-year-old winger had a much-improved game against Montserrat as his chip over the defense saw Haiti open the scoring and eventually win 3-2. Etienne’s best game of the break came against Guyana on June 11, as his two first-half goals and four assists helped Haiti to a 6-2 dismantling of the South American country. Etienne and Haiti faced Guyana once more on June 14 where he played a full 90 minutes and notched two assists in a 6-0 win.

Eloy Room – Curacao

Room, who has started every Major League Soccer game in goal for the Black & Gold this season, took part in all three CONCACAF Nations League games for Curaçao. The side started the international window with a disappointing 1-0 loss to Honduras, where Room made only a single save. Despite the loss, Room and Curaçao bounced back and got revenge in the reverse fixture on June 6, as Room and his three saves secured a 2-1 win against Los Catrachos. Room picked up his highest save total of the break in the 4-0 loss to Canada as the 33-year-old made five saves.

Isaac Angking – Puerto Rico

Crew 2’s Angking did well for Puerto Rico during the break in one of the country’s two CONCACAF Nations League games. Angking registered a brace in the 3-0 win against the Cayman Islands on June 9 and was an unused substitute in their 6-0 win versus the British Virgin Islands.

The Crew returns to MLS action on June 18, hosting expansion side Charlotte FC at 7:30 p.m. ET at Lower.com Field.