Massive Predictions: Crew vs. New England Revolution

On Saturday, the Columbus Crew aim for a third match in a row without defeat. Following a tough three-match stretch where Columbus couldn’t score or keep opponents out of the net, the Black & Gold have two clean sheets in a row and three goals in two matches.

With all that said, predictions from the Massive Report staff have also looked up. the Crew heads to face the New England Revolution where it’s as easy for the Black & Gold to win as it is to predict the final outcome. But that’s what Massive Report will do again.

Before we give our predictions, here’s how the standings look for our prognosticators so far in 2022.

Massive Report 2022 Predictions Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Patrick Murphy 10 2 3 5 9 Brian Moracz 10 2 2 6 8 Collin Johnson 10 2 2 6 8 Theodore Sovinski 10 1 5 4 8 Caleb Denorme 10 1 3 6 6 Drew McDaniel 9 1 3 5 6 Ryan Schmitt 8 1 2 5 5 Abigail Hintz 5 1 2 2 5 Kyle Jackson 5 1 1 3 4 Nathan Townsend 9 0 3 6 3 Adam Miller 10 0 3 7 3 Thomas Costello 10 0 2 8 2 John Pearson 7 0 2 5 2 Grant Miller 6 0 1 5 1 Tyler Fisher 4 0 1 3 1 Devin Weisberth 6 0 0 6 0

Adam Miller

Neither of these teams has set the world alight so far in 2022. That being said, both sides enter off of strong showings in their most recent match.

This game will be played at a slow pace with both sides aiming to control the tempo of play. Thanks to this, there will be few chances for either team to score. I like the Crew in this matchup and think Columbus will take all three points, courtesy of a Yaw Yeboah goal that the winger scores in the second half.

Columbus Crew 1 New England Revolution 0

Brian Moracz

The Black & Gold hung a three-spot on D.C. United at home on Saturday and it was a beautiful sight to see. Lower.com Field was rocking, the players were dancing and spirits were high.

Now, the Crew has to go on the road to face the defending Supporters’ Shield winners who is finally nearing full strength. I don’t anticipate another high-scoring performance from the Crew, as the Revs are a much better team than D.C. and has an international goalkeeper. That being said, I do still believe Columbus can score. But sadly, so does New England. The Revolution scores first and midfielder Lucas Zelarayán equalizes late on a free kick goal.

Columbus Crew 1 New England Revolution 1

Caleb Denorme

New England is not a team to be slept on. The Revolution has the reigning MLS MVP in midfielder Carles Gil and also a top rate striker up top in Adam Buksa. That being said, those are the only two dangerous players the Revolution have up top, but that doesn’t mean the Crew should switch off.

This is a team that won the Supporters’ Shield last season, so Columbus will have a battle on its hands. Predicting the Black & Gold to win on the road is like playing with fire because the possibility of getting burned is high. Columbus has begun to figure out who the team is and how to play together and the Crew will pick up more points on Saturday.

Columbus Crew 1 New England Revolution 0

Collin Johnson

The Crew hasn’t given up a goal in the team two matches since its shift to a 4-3-3 formation but hasn’t yet had the services of a healthy Lucas Zelarayán in that setup. On the road, it’s hard to guess whether Columbus will stick with what’s worked or if Caleb Porter will shift back to the 4-2-3-1. My money is on keeping with what’s working.

New England will once again have the services of United States National Team goalkeeper in Matt Turner but has struggled so far on the year. Road points are tough so expect a defensive battle with few goals.

Columbus Crew 1 New England Revolution 1

Devin Weisbarth

Columbus finally was able to put the ball in the net three times last week against D.C. United. Now the Black & Gold go on the road for two straight games, starting with the Supporters’ Shield winners of last year. New England has struggled this season, but so has the Crew. Columbus needs to get at least one win in these next two games. With that, I am expecting a draw.

Columbus Crew 1 New England Revolution 1

Drew McDaniel

New England has been in poor form this year but with goalkeeper Matt Turner returning to the lineup for the Revs, New England will renew its winning ways at home, while Columbus searches for a road point.

New England Revolution 2 Columbus Crew 1

John Pearson

Is Columbus back on track after their 3-0 victory against D.C. United? I don’t think this game will prove if that is the case or not but is huge to continue the momentum and build confidence. The offense really clicked last game, but not enough is being talked about two straight shutouts by the defense. The defense is proving to be able to hold its own while the offense finds its rhythm.

New England has a more talented roster than the record currently shows and this will not be a dominant game like either side is coming off of. I think both teams are evenly matched here and I think forward Miguel Berry gets back to his scoring ways while Charles Gil finds the net for New England.

Columbus Crew 1 New England Revolution 1

Kyle Jackson

Another tough game on the road for the Crew who faces a team that has won five of seven home games this year, including a 2-0 win against Inter Miami last weekend. While the Crew found the offensive push the team has been seeking against D.C. United last weekend, I think they’ll struggle to score against a team that’s only conceded five goals at home all season.

New England Revolution 2 Columbus Crew 1

Nathan Townsend

The Crew got back on the scoreboard and in the victory column in a big way last week against D.C. United. Now Columbus faces a difficult test this week on the road against the New England Revolution. While the Revs have struggled to regain their Supporters’ Shield winning form, New England has two wins in its last three games. I think that the Crew will do just enough to secure a rare road victory with the game mostly being a defensive struggle until fullback Pedro Santos breaks the deadlock with a late winner.

Columbus Crew 1 New England Revolution 0

Patrick Murphy

This is an interesting game for the Crew. After a hard-fought road draw two weeks ago and a nice 3-0 win against D.C. United last weekend, this could be a big momentum game for the Black & Gold. Everyone knows Columbus’ road struggles under Caleb Porter, so bucking the trend could be huge for the team’s confidence.

Unfortunately, I won’t be confident in the Crew winning a game on the road until the Crew wins a game on the road. Three draws away from Lower.com Field is good this year, but wins are going to be important. I can’t pick that yet, but I’m not convinced in New England either.

Columbus Crew 1 New England Revolution 1

Theodore Sovinski

The New England Revolution has had a rocky start to the season but so has the Crew, and road form proves the tiebreaker. Although Columbus played well against D.C. United last weekend, the Black & Gold have yet to come away from a road game with three points.

New England Revolution 2 Columbus Crew 1

Thomas Costello

All this season, I lead Massive Report with the most incorrect guesses, at eight out of 10 matches chosen incorrectly. While I may not have a future as a psychic, this Columbus Crew team has a future as a playoff contender.

The Black & Gold and New England start off with the Crew sitting back and waiting for a chance, feeling a lot like the match against Sporting Kansas City.

Columbus gets on the board near the end of the first half with James Igbekeme scoring from his starting winger position. Buksa and second half Revolution substitute Jozy Altidore have their chances, but Jonathan Mensah and Josh Williams give supporters a 2020 throwback, keeping the home side off the board.

With Bruce Arena’s Revs pushing late, Columbus nets a second from Miguel Berry.

Columbus Crew 2 New England Revolution 0

Massive Report wants to see what you think will happen at Gillette Stadium. Reply with your match prediction or share it on Twitter on the post for this article.