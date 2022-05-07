How to Watch: Crew vs. New England Revolution

After finally finding the win column and the back of the net in the 3-0 win against D.C. United last weekend, the Columbus Crew is back on the road to take on another Major League Soccer original in the New England Revolution. A big win like the one against United sets the mood for the opportunity to get another win, especially away from home.

“Obviously, we knew this was coming,” captain Jonathan Mensah said after the victory. “We worked really hard in training. Obviously, we needed something to turn around the results we have been getting lately. I told the boys before the game, ‘We need to have an obsession of winning,’ and when you have that mentality you have the mindset to win.”

Columbus (3-3-3) has a tough task against the Revolution (3-5-1), last year’s Supporters’ Shield winners, as the team’s last win in Foxborough, Massachusets came just over three years ago, a 1-0 result on March 9, 2019. With New England getting the likes of United States Men’s National Team goalkeeper Matt Turner back from injury, that added boost could see the Revs put up a strong test.

Injuries & Suspensions

New England: Jon Bell (Upper Leg) and Gustavo Bou (Upper Leg) are listed as QUESTIONABLE.

Columbus: Kevin Molino (R Knee) is listed as OUT. Milos Degenek (L Thigh) and Steven Moreira (L Thigh) are listed as QUESTIONABLE.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, Mass.

TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: MLS Live on ESPN+, Ball Sports App

Fun Facts