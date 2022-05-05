Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Week 9 Roundup

Congratulations to Wombatz, as they are the Week 9 Massive Report Fantasy League winners Wombatz was the lone team to hit triple digits in Week 9, tallying 101 points, enough to claim their first weekly championship.

Here is how Wombatz lined up for week 9:

The Week 9 champions received the biggest contribution from captained New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil. Gil was instrumental in New England’s 2-0 win against Inter Miami with an assist. The second-biggest contribution came from Columbus Crew fan-favorite Josh Williams. The Crew helped the Crew secure a clean sheet and also made a beautiful assist to Derrick Etienne Jr. on the Black & Gold’s second goal against D.C. United.

Week 9 Top Fantasy Performers

Forwards:

Midfielders:

Carles Gil (New England Revolution) - 13 points Pedro Santos (Columbus Crew) - 11 points Pablo Ruíz (Real Salt Lake), Mauricio Pereyra (Orlando City SC) and Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew) - tied with 10 points

Defenders:

Diego Palacios (LAFC) - 16 points (top overall performer) Kamal Miller (CF Montreal) - 14 points DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution) and Marcelo Silva (Real Salt Lake) - tied with 13 points Josh Williams (Columbus Crew) - 12 points (top Crew performer)

Goalkeepers:

Zac MacMath (Real Salt Lake) - 10 points Andrew Tarbell (Austin FC), Matt Turner (New England Revolution) and Sean Johnson (New York City FC) - tied with 9 points William Yarbrough (Colorado Rapids), Maxime Crépeau (LAFC) and Eloy Room (Columbus Crew) - tied with 8 points

Top-performing Player Overall

Diego Palacios (LAFC) (16 points) - Palacios was one of many bright spots for LAFC on Sunday night, as he helped lead them to a 2-0 win against Minnesota United in an exciting game at Banc of California Stadium. On his way to 16 points, the Ecuadorian international played 90 minutes (2 points), tallied one assist (3 points), secured a clean sheet (5 points), made five tackles (1 point), completed five key passes (1 point), executed three crosses (1 point), created one big chance (1 point), had five interceptions (1 point) and recovered eight balls (1 point).

Top Crew Player

Josh Williams (12 points) - In his first league start of the season, Williams shined on the backline for the Crew. In weeks past a Black & Gold defender as the top performer has been a bad thing, because that meant the offense wasn’t performing. That was not the case this week, as Columbus beat United 3-0. That would not have been possible without Williams, who played 90 minutes (2 points), tallied one assist (3 points), helped secure a clean sheet (5 points), created one big chance (1 point) and had four interceptions (1 point).

Here is how the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League Top 5 looks after Week 9

TheLads FC - 870 points Lucas Bombs - 850 points Pipa4evaCrew96 - 842 points Bedal FC - 825 points Revs 2022 - 819 points

You are still able to sign up for the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League at any point throughout the season, by following this link. Winners are announced weekly, in addition to the overall winner to be determined at the end of the season.