Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Week 9 Roundup

Congratulations to Wombatz, as they are the Week 9 Massive Report Fantasy League winners Wombatz was the lone team to hit triple digits in Week 9, tallying 101 points, enough to claim their first weekly championship.
Here is how Wombatz lined up for week 9:
The Week 9 champions received the biggest contribution from captained New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil. Gil was instrumental in New England’s 2-0 win against Inter Miami with an assist. The second-biggest contribution came from Columbus Crew fan-favorite Josh Williams. The Crew helped the Crew secure a clean sheet and also made a beautiful assist to Derrick Etienne Jr. on the Black & Gold’s second goal against D.C. United.
Week 9 Top Fantasy Performers
Forwards:
- Patryk Klimala (New York Red Bulls) - 13 points
- Talles Magno (New York City FC) and Dániel Sallói (Sporting Kansas City) - tied with 10 points
- Mikael Uhre (Philadelphia Union) - 9 points
- Jesús Jiménez (Toronto FC) and Adam Buksa (New England Revolution) - tied with 8 points
Midfielders:
- Carles Gil (New England Revolution) - 13 points
- Pedro Santos (Columbus Crew) - 11 points
- Pablo Ruíz (Real Salt Lake), Mauricio Pereyra (Orlando City SC) and Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew) - tied with 10 points
Defenders:
- Diego Palacios (LAFC) - 16 points (top overall performer)
- Kamal Miller (CF Montreal) - 14 points
- DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution) and Marcelo Silva (Real Salt Lake) - tied with 13 points
- Josh Williams (Columbus Crew) - 12 points (top Crew performer)
Goalkeepers:
- Zac MacMath (Real Salt Lake) - 10 points
- Andrew Tarbell (Austin FC), Matt Turner (New England Revolution) and Sean Johnson (New York City FC) - tied with 9 points
- William Yarbrough (Colorado Rapids), Maxime Crépeau (LAFC) and Eloy Room (Columbus Crew) - tied with 8 points
Top-performing Player Overall
Diego Palacios (LAFC) (16 points) - Palacios was one of many bright spots for LAFC on Sunday night, as he helped lead them to a 2-0 win against Minnesota United in an exciting game at Banc of California Stadium. On his way to 16 points, the Ecuadorian international played 90 minutes (2 points), tallied one assist (3 points), secured a clean sheet (5 points), made five tackles (1 point), completed five key passes (1 point), executed three crosses (1 point), created one big chance (1 point), had five interceptions (1 point) and recovered eight balls (1 point).
Top Crew Player
Josh Williams (12 points) - In his first league start of the season, Williams shined on the backline for the Crew. In weeks past a Black & Gold defender as the top performer has been a bad thing, because that meant the offense wasn’t performing. That was not the case this week, as Columbus beat United 3-0. That would not have been possible without Williams, who played 90 minutes (2 points), tallied one assist (3 points), helped secure a clean sheet (5 points), created one big chance (1 point) and had four interceptions (1 point).
Here is how the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League Top 5 looks after Week 9
- TheLads FC - 870 points
- Lucas Bombs - 850 points
- Pipa4evaCrew96 - 842 points
- Bedal FC - 825 points
- Revs 2022 - 819 points
You are still able to sign up for the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League at any point throughout the season, by following this link. Winners are announced weekly, in addition to the overall winner to be determined at the end of the season.
