Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Week 12 roundup

Back to back! Congratulations to Quakes93 who took home the Massive Report Fantasy League win for the second consecutive week! Quakes93 put together an excellent Week 12, taking advantage of double game-week players on their way to 168 points.
Here is how Quakes93 lined up Week 12:
Quakes93 received the biggest contributions from players who played two games in Week 12. However, two players set themselves apart from the pack in captain Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC) and Alexander Callens (New York City FC). Mukhtar tallied one goal and two assists as Nashville won one game and drew one at home this past week. Callens was instrumental in NYCFC’s two wins against D.C. United and the Chicago Fire, as the City defense did not surrender a goal in Week 12.
Week 12 top fantasy performers
Forwards:
- Sebastián Ferreira (Houston Dynamo) - 18 points
- C.J. Sapong (Nashville SC) - 17 points
- Carlos Vela (LAFC) - 16 points
- Michael Estrada (D.C. United) - 11 points
- Jeremy Ebobisse (San Jose Earthquakes), Raúl Ruidíaz (Seattle Sounders), Dániel Sallói (Sporting Kansas City) and Sérgio Santos (Philadelphia Union) - tied with 10 points
Midfielders:
- Jamiro Monteiro (San Jose Earthquakes) - 22 points
- Sebastián Driussi (Austin FC) - 19 points
- Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC) - 18 points
- Santiago Rodríguez (New York City FC), Paul Arriola (FC Dallas) and Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes) - tied with 16 points
Defenders:
- Alexander Callens (New York City FC) - 25 points (top overall performer)
- Damion Lowe (Inter Miami) - 22 points
- Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union) - 21 points
- Jack Elliot (Philadelphia Union), Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union) and Christopher McVey (Inter Miami) - tied with 17 points
Goalkeepers:
- Drake Callender (Inter Miami) - 20 points
- Sean Johnson (NYCFC) and Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union) - tied with 16 points
- Steve Clark (Houston Dynamo) - 15 points
- Stefan Frei (Seattle Sounders) - 12 points
Top performing player overall
Alexander Callens (New York City FC) (25 points) - Callens continued his standout season in Week 12, putting together two double-digit performances, scoring 15 points against D.C. United and 10 points against the Chicago Fire. Callens is now second overall in points this season for all players, only behind New England Revolution’s Carles Gil. In two games, Callens played 180 minutes (4 points), scored one goal (6 points), earned two clean sheets (10 points), completed 106 passes (1 point), had 12 clearances (3 points) and recovered 10 balls (1 point).
Top Crew players
Lucas Zelarayan, Jonathan Mensah, Darlington Nagbe and Josh Williams (4 points each) - Not much elaboration is needed here as not a single Crew player had what would be considered a standout fantasy performance. The Black & Gold were shut out at home for the third time this season and their defense also looked poor in the process.
Here is how the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League Top 5 looks after Week 12
- TheLads FC - 1195 points
- Mackerel Farts FC - 1176 points
- Lucas Bombs - 1174 points
- Quakes93 - 1172 points
- Cumulonimbus Crew - 1161
You are still able to sign up for the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League at any point throughout the season, by following this link. Winners are announced weekly, in addition to the overall winner to be determined at the end of the season.
