Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Week 12 roundup

Back to back! Congratulations to Quakes93 who took home the Massive Report Fantasy League win for the second consecutive week! Quakes93 put together an excellent Week 12, taking advantage of double game-week players on their way to 168 points.

Here is how Quakes93 lined up Week 12:

Quakes93 received the biggest contributions from players who played two games in Week 12. However, two players set themselves apart from the pack in captain Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC) and Alexander Callens (New York City FC). Mukhtar tallied one goal and two assists as Nashville won one game and drew one at home this past week. Callens was instrumental in NYCFC’s two wins against D.C. United and the Chicago Fire, as the City defense did not surrender a goal in Week 12.

Week 12 top fantasy performers

Forwards:

Midfielders:

Jamiro Monteiro (San Jose Earthquakes) - 22 points Sebastián Driussi (Austin FC) - 19 points Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC) - 18 points Santiago Rodríguez (New York City FC), Paul Arriola (FC Dallas) and Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes) - tied with 16 points

Defenders:

Alexander Callens (New York City FC) - 25 points (top overall performer) Damion Lowe (Inter Miami) - 22 points Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union) - 21 points Jack Elliot (Philadelphia Union), Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union) and Christopher McVey (Inter Miami) - tied with 17 points

Goalkeepers:

Drake Callender (Inter Miami) - 20 points Sean Johnson (NYCFC) and Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union) - tied with 16 points Steve Clark (Houston Dynamo) - 15 points Stefan Frei (Seattle Sounders) - 12 points

Top performing player overall

Alexander Callens (New York City FC) (25 points) - Callens continued his standout season in Week 12, putting together two double-digit performances, scoring 15 points against D.C. United and 10 points against the Chicago Fire. Callens is now second overall in points this season for all players, only behind New England Revolution’s Carles Gil. In two games, Callens played 180 minutes (4 points), scored one goal (6 points), earned two clean sheets (10 points), completed 106 passes (1 point), had 12 clearances (3 points) and recovered 10 balls (1 point).

Top Crew players

Lucas Zelarayan, Jonathan Mensah, Darlington Nagbe and Josh Williams (4 points each) - Not much elaboration is needed here as not a single Crew player had what would be considered a standout fantasy performance. The Black & Gold were shut out at home for the third time this season and their defense also looked poor in the process.

Here is how the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League Top 5 looks after Week 12

TheLads FC - 1195 points Mackerel Farts FC - 1176 points Lucas Bombs - 1174 points Quakes93 - 1172 points Cumulonimbus Crew - 1161

You are still able to sign up for the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League at any point throughout the season, by following this link. Winners are announced weekly, in addition to the overall winner to be determined at the end of the season.