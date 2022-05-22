Crew 2 brings the storm back to Columbus with 4-2 vs. Toronto FC II

Columbus Crew 2 had to wait an additional 17 hours before being able to kick off the team’s first, and only, scheduled game at Lower.com Field. Following multiple weather delays for the first team on Saturday, Crew 2’s contest, which was supposed to be part of an exciting double header for Black & Gold fans, was pushed until Sunday.

But once the match did, Columbus did not disappoint. Crew 2 brought a second storm through Columbus Sunday afternoon, defeating Toronto FC II 4-2.

Crew 2 captain Marco Micaletto got the Black & Gold reserve team on the board in the first 25 seconds of the match after a nice cross from forward Noah Fuson found him, and he made no mistake with the opportunity for his first goal of the season.

The turned into a midfield battle after the opener and the 25th minute when Toronto would had a bit of sustained pressure in the Crew 2 defensive half. The Black & Gold resistance broke in the 29th minute when TFC II midfielder Steffen Yeates was able to slot the ball past Crew 2 goalkeeper Brady Scott to level the game.

With both teams battling in the center of the park, the game went to the locker room tied at 1-1.

Crew 2 opened the second half on the front foot, with the home side pushing for that second goal and another lead. Columbus was able to do that.

Black & Gold leading goalscorer Jacen Russell-Rowe founf the back of the net in the 54th minute giving Crew 2 the lead once again, one the team would not give back.

The second half proved to be more entertaining than the senior match or the opening 45 minutes with four goals and chances for both teams. This included a fine save from Scott, who had to make two stops on the day.

Seven minutes after Russell-Rowe gave Crew 2 the lead again, Fuson doubled the advantage for the Black & Gold, giving the team some breathing room after he rounded the Toronto FC II keeper and slotted it home. But Toronto FC II would not go away quietly.

TFC II’s Julian Altobelli got a goal back and cut the Columbus lead to 3-2 after he was able to slot the ball past Scott. this was only the second time this season the goalkeeper has conceded more than one goal in a match.

Less than a minute later, Toronto came inches away from equalizing when Alec Diaz put a shot past Scott, but the came back off the post and allowed the goalkeeper to eventually make the stop.

Six minutes after TFC II cut into the deficit, Crew 2’s Isaiah Parente, a midfielder on loan from the first team for this game, tacked on the final goal of the evening, making the final score 4-2. This result extended the Black & Gold’s win streak to seven games, built on statistically the best defense in MLS NEXT Pro.

Columbus will next take the pitch on Sunday, returning to Historic Crew Stadium and welcoming Rochester New York FC for the first meeting between the two teams. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. All MLS Next Pro matches can be streamed live at mlsnextpro.com.