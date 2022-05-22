Crew 2 match at Lower.com Field postponed due to severe weather

The Columbus Crew and Crew 2 had a historic matchday planned for Saturday. After the scheduled 3:30 p.m ET kickoff for the senior team, the Crew 2 MLS NEXT Pro reserve team was scheduled to play at Lower.com Field for the first time at 7 p.m. ET. Unfortunately, the weather had other plans.

After lightning delayed the Black & Gold’s senior team match against LAFC, the Crew 2 match versus Toronto FC II was postponed. Crew 2 will now play Sunday at Lower.com Field, kicking off at 12 p.m. ET.

While the reserve team will still play the game, this postponement is tough for many reasons. Crew 2 had one match on the 2022 schedule at Lower.com Field, making it a circled date on many players' and supporters’ calendars. It gave the reserve side the chance to play in a brand-new stadium in the top tier of domestic soccer in the United States. For many on the team, it was the first time they’d play on a top-tier field.

Another problem is lost momentum. Crew 2 is on a six-match winning streak, with one of those victories coming against TFC II at Historic Crew Stadium on April, 24. Crew 2’s 2-1 victory was impressive because it was Columbus’ first comeback victory in their inaugural year of competition.

Toronto FC II went up in the 20th minute off a goal from Toronto forward Hugo Mbongue. The lead didn’t last long with Columbus winger Coleman Gannon scoring in 25th minute. Then, in the first minute of the second half, Crew forward Jacen Russel-Rowe scored to put the Black & Gold ahead.

Entering the season, how the team would perform on the field was a toss-up, after all, it was the first time this group of players came together as a team. Head coach Laurent Courtois has instilled a confidence in the young side, putting Crew 2 at the top of the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference standings with 18 points in seven matches.

Those 18 points also put Crew 2 at the top of the league with points per game. Columbus has 2.57 points per game, while some in the league have already played nine matches, compared to Columbus’ seven.

Saturday’s matches were part of “On Our Sleeves” day to raise awareness for Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s campaign of the same name to support children’s mental health. The Black & Gold wore special kits with designed numbers and center back Jonathan Mensah wore a special captain’s armband.

The match is now scheduled for Sunday, May 22 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The match is free to the public, but an RSVP is required at the team’s website. This reschedule is fortunate for Crew 2 as the team didn’t have a week off for a rescheduled game later in the season until late August. Sunday’s match will also take place at Lower.com Field.

Crew 2 plays again on May 29 against Rochester NY at Historic Crew Stadium. The match starts at 2 p.m. ET.