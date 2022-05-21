Massive Predictions: Crew vs. LAFC

Saturday, the Columbus Crew return to Lower.com Field for team’s only home match in May, facing LAFC. It’s a rare chance to feed off the home crowd after two straight away matches where Columbus earned one point out of two matches.

Before Saturday’s kickoff, the contributors of Massive Report made their picks for what the score will look like at the end of 90 minutes. Here’s how the staff’s chosen so far this season:

Massive Report 2022 Predictions Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Patrick Murphy 12 2 5 5 11 Brian Moracz 12 2 4 6 10 Collin Johnson 11 2 3 6 9 Theodore Sovinski 12 1 6 5 9 Caleb Denorme 12 1 3 8 6 Drew McDaniel 11 1 3 7 6 Abigail Hintz 6 1 3 2 6 Ryan Schmitt 9 1 2 6 5 Kyle Jackson 6 1 1 4 4 Nathan Townsend 11 0 3 8 3 Adam Miller 12 0 3 9 3 John Pearson 8 0 3 5 3 Thomas Costello 12 0 2 10 2 Grant Miller 6 0 1 5 1 Tyler Fisher 4 0 1 3 1 Devin Weisberth 8 0 1 7 1

Let’s jump right into this week’s picks.

Abigail Hintz

As the Crew’s woes continue on the road, home points grow more and more crucial every day. The Black & Gold need to pull out a win Saturday, but that is going to be tough against the second-place team in the Western Conference. I think the Crew is going to reignite some hope on Saturday with a narrow win over LAFC who will be coming off a long travel day and hopefully some overconfidence.

Columbus Crew 1 LAFC 0

Adam Miller

LAFC comes to town for this matchup and the Crew get ready to face another one of the leagues best sides. LAFC come off of back to back losses and will be looking to get back to winning ways in this match. This challenge for the Black & Gold will tell us a lot about who they are this year, and I still believe in this team.

The Crew will take the lead off a set piece in the first half as forward Miguel Berry scraps home a ball bouncing in the box. Columbus will double their lead in the second half thanks to a Lucas “El Magó” Zelarayàn strike from outside the box. LAFC will pull one goal back late but not enough to earn any points from the match.

Columbus Crew 2 LAFC 1

Brian Moracz

The Black & Gold was completely out-classed at NYCFC last Saturday, as they failed to register a shot on goal and their defense could not match the fire power the Pigeons had in the attack. The Crew are a mess right now. They are stuck between formations, receive zero production from starting forwards, and have no real identity to fall back on.

LAFC comes to town, and they provide anything but a “get right” match-up for the Crew. Despite losing their last two matches, LAFC are second in the Supporters’ Shield standings. In addition, they’ve scored the second most goals in MLS with an attack that features the likes of midfielder Carlos Vela and forward Cristian Arango. To sum it up: LAFC are very good, and right now, the Crew are not. Crew drop this one at home despite a goal from Zelarayàn.

LAFC 2 Columbus Crew 1

Caleb Denorme

LAFC sits atop of all MLS through the first part of the season. If the Crew were playing this game on the road in LA, I would say instant loss. Head Coach Caleb Porter’s away record and LAFC’s quality speaks for itself.

I think since the game will be played at Lower.Com Field that Columbus has a chance, but in the end I’m going for a 2-1 LAFC win over the Black & Gold. I think Vela will get his goal and midfielder Kellyn Acosta will also bag one for the away side. I think Berry will get a much needed goal as well, but in the end the Crew will continue to fall in the table.

LAFC 2 Columbus Crew 1

Collin Johnson

When it looked liked the Crew had played their way back into form, disaster struck in the form of a road trip to the special terror that is Yankee Stadium. Columbus’ weather-delayed trip to New York saw the team crash back to earth after stringing together a three-match unbeaten streak.

Losing on the road to NYCFC probably should have been expected but that won’t make the loss any easier to swallow. A new(ish) look LAFC could be remedy the Black & Gold need but that depends which LAFC team shows up (and which Crew team shows up for that matter).

LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo’s side started the season on the front foot but their form has fallen off the map in the last few weeks. Columbus will still have to figure out how to score without an in-form striker, and continue to plug that scoring hole until summer reinforcements arrive.

Columbus Crew 1 LAFC 0

Devin Weisbarth

Columbus will look to right the ship when LAFC come to town. LAFC are currently second in the west, and are also coming off a midweek game. They will only have two days of rest in between games, and this should be an advantage for the Black & Gold. Also, with Columbus having a cause to play for, I think they get up for it. With that, I think Columbus and LAFC draw.

Columbus Crew 1 LAFC 1

John Pearson

It’s really tough to see Columbus come out of this matchup with three points. In fact, a draw would probably be celebrated like a win for most fans, as LAFC is one of the best teams in the league. Columbus can tell themselves that LAFC is on a losing streak, they are playing at home, but the reality is, unless the entire team can come away with a performance as they had against DC United, they likely won’t get the win.

Columbus will put up a fight, grabbing a goal from Berry, but LAFC will get the win with Vela and midfielder Jose Cifuentes finding the score sheet.

LAFC 2 Columbus Crew 1

Pat Murphy

It will be interesting to see how LAFC handles this match after playing last weekend and on Wednesday — both losses. Coming on the road against an Eastern Conference team, does Steve Cherundolo rotate his squad.

Regardless, the Crew needs to be ready for an open match against a good side. The first Black & Gold in MLS needs to be ready for an open match and guard against transition play from LAFC. Columbus will have to score goals to win this game, which hasn’t been a strong point for the team of late. I think they find a way in this one in front of a big crowd at Lower.com Field.

Columbus Crew 3 LAFC 2

Theodore Sovinski

The Crew are finally back at home and could use a result. They welcome LAFC, against whom they have yet to win in two tries and with whom they share a nickname: both teams are known informally as “the Black & Gold.” Come Saturday I predict them sharing something else, and that’s the points on offer. 2-2.

Columbus Crew 2 LAFC 2

Thomas Costello

If you listened to the latest episode of the Massive Report podcast, my prediction has changed from a win to a Crew loss. Columbus’ big wins at home are against the Vancouver Whitecaps and D.C. United. LAFC is far and away a better side than both of those teams.

LAFC will sit further back, with Saturday’s match being their third contest in seven days. Columbus has struggled breaking through teams with this type of gameplan, and that continues against LAFC. The visitors score twice before substitute winger Luís Diaz gets a goal against tired LAFC legs.

LAFC 2 Columbus Crew 1

Now it’s your turn to make your prediction. Share it in the comments below or reply to this story tweet on the Massive Report Twitter page.