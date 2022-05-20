How to Watch: Crew vs LAFC

The Columbus Crew is back home, hosting LAFC on Saturday, hoping to turn around the team’s recent 2-0 loss at New York City FC and get a positive result to start the climb up the Major League Soccer standings. Columbus is back to full strength and looking to silence Carlos Vela and the other black and gold team in MLS.

LAFC comes into this matchup after playing a midweek game against Austin FC, where they fell to the Texas side 2-1 at home. A late penalty kick converted by Carlos Vela wasn’t enough to lift LAFC to victory before preparing for the team’s cross-country trip to the Buckeye State.

This marks LAFC’s first trip to Lower.com Field and the teams’ first meeting in over three years. In the last matchups between these side, LAFC was the 3-0 victors and has also won both meetings against Columbus, with a 5-0 aggregate scoreline.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Time: 3:30pm EDT

Where: Lower.com Field - Columbus, Ohio

TV: UniMas, TUDN

Stream: Twitter (English Audio)

Injuries & Suspensions

Columbus: Kevin Molino (R Knee) is listed as OUT. Marlon Hairston (L Thigh) is listed as QUESTIONABLE.

LAFC: Franco Escobar (L Calf) and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (L Quad) are listed as QUESTIONABLE. Erik Duenas (L Knee), Julian Gaines (Pelvis), Eddie Segura (R Knee), Ryan Hollingshead (R Knee) and Latif Blessing (R Knee/Ankle) are listed as OUT.

Fun Facts