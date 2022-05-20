How to Watch: Crew vs LAFC

The Columbus Crew is back home, hosting LAFC on Saturday, hoping to turn around the team’s recent 2-0 loss at New York City FC and get a positive result to start the climb up the Major League Soccer standings. Columbus is back to full strength and looking to silence Carlos Vela and the other black and gold team in MLS.
LAFC comes into this matchup after playing a midweek game against Austin FC, where they fell to the Texas side 2-1 at home. A late penalty kick converted by Carlos Vela wasn’t enough to lift LAFC to victory before preparing for the team’s cross-country trip to the Buckeye State.
This marks LAFC’s first trip to Lower.com Field and the teams’ first meeting in over three years. In the last matchups between these side, LAFC was the 3-0 victors and has also won both meetings against Columbus, with a 5-0 aggregate scoreline.
How to Watch
Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022
Time: 3:30pm EDT
Where: Lower.com Field - Columbus, Ohio
TV: UniMas, TUDN
Stream: Twitter (English Audio)
Injuries & Suspensions
Columbus: Kevin Molino (R Knee) is listed as OUT. Marlon Hairston (L Thigh) is listed as QUESTIONABLE.
LAFC: Franco Escobar (L Calf) and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (L Quad) are listed as QUESTIONABLE. Erik Duenas (L Knee), Julian Gaines (Pelvis), Eddie Segura (R Knee), Ryan Hollingshead (R Knee) and Latif Blessing (R Knee/Ankle) are listed as OUT.
Fun Facts
- Columbus has just one win in the team’s last eight games (3-0 win against D.C. United). This is the third time in club history that the Crew have had less than 13 points through 11 games.
- LAFC has lost consecutive matches for the first time since a three-game losing streak in September of 2021.
