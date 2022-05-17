Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Week 11 roundup

Congratulations to Quakes93, who took home the weekly championship for Week 11 of the Major League Soccer fantasy season! This is Quakes93’s first weekly championship of the season and they won comfortably, scoring 12 more points than the second-place finisher.

Here is how Quakes93 lined up in Week 11:

Quakes93 put together a well-rounded performance, getting major contributions from the defense, midfield and attack. The largest contribution came from Sebastián Blanco of the Portland Timbers, who contributed to four of Portland’s seven goals against Sporting Kansas City, scoring two goals and registering two assists. The Week 11 champion also received 14 points from Nico Lodeiro, Blanco’s Cascadia Cup counterpart, who scored a goal in a home win against Minnesota United.

Week 11 top fantasy performers

Forwards:

Midfielders:

Sebastián Blanco (Portland Timbers) - 20 points (top overall performer) Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders) - 14 points Thiago Almada (Atlanta United), Cristhian Paredes (Portland Timbers) and Adalberto Carrasquilla (Houston Dyanmo) - tied with 13 points

Defenders:

Alistair Johnston (CF Montreal) - 15 points Alexander Callens (New York CityFC) - 11 points Andrew Brody (Real Salt Lake) - 10 points Six players tied with 9 points

Goalkeepers:

Top performing player overall

Sebastián Blanco (Portland Timbers) (20 points) - As mentioned above, the Timbers hung seven goals on Kansas City over the weekend, winning 7-2 at home. That likely would not have been possible without the contributions of Blanco, as the Argentinian showed that, even at 34 years old, he is still capable of brilliance. Blanco played 77 minutes (2 points), scored two goals (10 points), registered two assists (6 points) and created two big chances (2 points).

Top Crew players

Lucas Zelarayán and Artur (5 points each) - The Crew was defeated on the road at NYCFC on Saturday. While there was almost nothing to be excited about from a Black & Gold perspective, Zelarayán and Artur put in solid performances. Zelarayán played 90 minutes (2 points), recovered six balls (1 point), had four shots (1 point) and was fouled five times (1 point). Artur also played 90 minutes (2 points), completed 49 passes (1 point) and recovered 12 balls (2 points).

Here is how the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League Top 5 looks after Week 11

TheLads FC - 1059 points Lucas Bombs - 1033 points Mackerel Farts FC - 1030 points Bedal FC - 1013 points Quakes93 - 1004 points

You are still able to sign up for the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League at any point throughout the season, by following this link. Winners are announced weekly, in addition to the overall winner to be determined at the end of the season.