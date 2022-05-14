Massive Predictions: Crew vs. New York City FC

Saturday’s match between the Columbus Crew and New York City FC features two teams that haven’t lost a match in quite some time. The Black & Gold’s three-match unbeaten run is bettered by NYCFC’s four-match unbeaten streak. Because of this, Saturday’s game looks like a match where two teams are starting to figure out how they’re going to play heading to the summer months.

Something that isn’t figured out is accurately predicting Crew results. Here’s where the Massive Report staff stands in our season-long predictions table:

Massive Report 2022 Predictions Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Patrick Murphy 11 2 4 5 10 Brian Moracz 11 2 3 6 9 Collin Johnson 11 2 3 6 9 Theodore Sovinski 11 1 5 5 8 Caleb Denorme 11 1 3 7 6 Drew McDaniel 10 1 3 6 6 Ryan Schmitt 8 1 2 5 5 Abigail Hintz 5 1 2 2 5 Kyle Jackson 6 1 1 4 4 Nathan Townsend 10 0 3 7 3 Adam Miller 11 0 3 8 3 John Pearson 8 0 3 5 3 Thomas Costello 11 0 2 9 2 Grant Miller 6 0 1 5 1 Tyler Fisher 4 0 1 3 1 Devin Weisberth 7 0 1 6 1

Now it’s time to see how the Massive Report staff thinks this weekend will go for head coach Caleb Porter’s side. Here’s what contributors think.

Abigail Hintz

NYCFC has had no lack of offensive production this season, while the Crew has struggled to do the same, especially on the road. Though the Crew has shown more promise in recent weeks, finally snapping their losing streak, I think traveling to New York might prove to be a challenge.

New York City FC 1 Columbus Crew 0

Adam Miller

The Crew travel to the home of defending MLS Cup champions, New York City FC this Saturday. The Crew enters in off a last gasp draw against the New England Revolution. NYCFC, meanwhile, hasn’t lost a match since the beginning of April and appears to be hitting their championship form from last season. New York City is always tough to beat at home, thanks to the unique challenges that playing at Yankee Stadium presents.

Columbus’ road woes are well documented and I don’t necessarily expect them to disappear here. The Crew will go down early before scratching back into the game and earning a draw thanks to a goal from winger Derrick Etienne Jr. Despite NYCFC’s obvious strength, I think the Crew will hold its own in this match and walk away with a well-deserved point.

Columbus Crew 1 New York City FC 1

Brian Moracz

The Crew did well to earn an away point at the New England Revolution, finally getting production from the striker position. While it was a sight for sore eyes to see two goals scored by Crew strikers, I’m not sure it is repeatable. Not because they were wonder goals or low percentage shots, but just because we have not seen this before.

Insert the defending MLS Cup champions. NYCFC has scored 17 goals in all competitions over their last five matches. All five of those matches have been at home (albeit in three different venues), and sadly this Saturday’s match is at Yankee Stadium as well. A goal from midfielder Lucas Zelarayàn isn’t enough to stop the NYCFC train and the Crew fails to earn a point on the road.

New York City FC 3 Columbus Crew 1

Caleb Denorme

This is a big road test for the Black & Gold. Traveling to face the defending MLS Cup champions is no easy task, but Columbus has looked better coming off the team’s April slump.

I think if the Crew can take a positive result from this game, it can carry over into the next home clash against LAFC, who currently sit atop the MLS standings. One thing is for sure, the Black & Gold need to take points away from these next two games to keep up in the playoff race.

Columbus Crew 1 New York City FC 1

Devin Weisbarth

Columbus has had two good results in a row. Now, the Crew heads to play the defending MLS Cup champions, New York City FC. After losing the lead, then having to come back from behind to rescue a point late last week against the New England Revolution, I think Columbus will be okay with a draw, with a return to Lower.com Field the following weekend on the horizon. The Crew goes to New York City and comes away with a draw.

Columbus Crew 1 New York City FC 1

Drew McDaniel

The Crew secured a road point last week against last season’s Supporters’ Shield winner and follow it up with a road trip to MLS Cup championsm New York City FC. Marking tough back-to-back games. With the talisman Lucas Zelarayan returning to full strength, Columbus will deliver a rare road win by way of his free kicks and gritty defending.

Columbus Crew 2 New York City FC 1

Nathan Townsend

Playing in the tight confines of Yankee Stadium is always a challenging task and the Crew’s performance on Saturday night will go a long way in determining what spin to put on the team’s season so far.

On one hand, the Black & Gold are unbeaten in their last three games. On the other, the team only has one win in its past seven games. This feels winnable for the Black & Gold as New York City played a physical midweek U.S. Open Cup game. I think the Crew’s defense holds and the team snags an early goal to win.

Columbus Crew 1 New York City FC 0

Pat Murphy

Hands down, this is the most difficult game of the year for the Columbus Crew. New York City started the season slowly but has found its form in the last few games, scoring at will in the process. While the Black & Gold’s defense has been good, they have not seen anything like this NYCFC attack.

Caleb Porter talked this week about having a tactical plan for this game. I expect we see something different from the away side with a specific way to limit New York City’s attack but still be able to counter the other way. I think changes could work without the team getting a result, as City is just that good.

New York City FC 2 Columbus Crew 1

Ryan Schmitt

Given the versatility that the team displayed last week, I think a win will happen against New York City. But the issue lies at Yankee stadium, where the pitch is just a little larger than a 7 v. 7 field. This makes it hard for any team to play there as the space isn’t what teams typically experience.

Columbus Crew 1 New York City FC 1

Theodore Sovinski

NYCFC is back at Yankee Stadium where the team has been irresistible. The reigning MLS Golden Boot winner Valentin Castellanos is back and healthy, who has been undeniable. The Crew did well to snatch a point against a New England Revolution side that has strugged but NYCFC is a machine right now.

New York City FC 3 Columbus Crew 1

Thomas Costello

Saturday’s match will feature a Crew side that sits back like the team did against Sporting Kansas City and much of the match against the New England Revolution. NYCFC learned from allowing two free kick goals from Lucas Zelarayàn in 2021, so Columbus’ midfielder won’t score off a set piece but add a goal in the run of play.

It’s hard to imagine this current Black & Gold defense holding NYCFC to a clean sheet, so New York City will score one in the second half. The Black & Gold return home with a draw, which isn’t the worst thing in the world.

Columbus Crew 1 New York City FC 1

Let us know what you think will happen during Saturday’s match. Share results in the comments or on the Massive Report Twitter page.