How to Watch: Crew vs. New York City FC

A matchup of the two previous MLS Cup winners is on tap this weekend. The Columbus Crew came away from the team’s last match against the New England Revolution with a late equalizing goal and now aim to get a fourth positive result in a row against New York City FC.

The Pigeons want to capitalize on recent momentum after drawing 0-0 with Sporting Kansas City last time out. With the home crowd behind NYCFC, and the urge to get the team’s fifth positive result in a row, this should make for a great matchup between both sides.

Columbus comes into the matchup holding the series record at 9-6-4.

Injuries & Suspensions

Columbus: Kevin Molino (R Knee) is listed as OUT. Steven Moreira (L Thigh) and Marlon Hairston (R Thigh) are QUESTIONABLE.

NYCFC: Anton Tinnerholm (Achilles Tendon) is listed OUT. Malte Amundsen (Lower Body) and Maxi Moralez (Lower Body) are QUESTIONABLE.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Time: 7 pm ET

Where: Yankee Stadium - Bronx, New York

TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: Bally Sports App, MLS Live on ESPN+

Fun Facts