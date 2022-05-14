How to Watch: Crew vs. New York City FC

A matchup of the two previous MLS Cup winners is on tap this weekend. The Columbus Crew came away from the team’s last match against the New England Revolution with a late equalizing goal and now aim to get a fourth positive result in a row against New York City FC.
The Pigeons want to capitalize on recent momentum after drawing 0-0 with Sporting Kansas City last time out. With the home crowd behind NYCFC, and the urge to get the team’s fifth positive result in a row, this should make for a great matchup between both sides.
Columbus comes into the matchup holding the series record at 9-6-4.
Injuries & Suspensions
Columbus: Kevin Molino (R Knee) is listed as OUT. Steven Moreira (L Thigh) and Marlon Hairston (R Thigh) are QUESTIONABLE.
NYCFC: Anton Tinnerholm (Achilles Tendon) is listed OUT. Malte Amundsen (Lower Body) and Maxi Moralez (Lower Body) are QUESTIONABLE.
How to Watch
Date: Saturday, May 14, 2022
Time: 7 pm ET
Where: Yankee Stadium - Bronx, New York
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Stream: Bally Sports App, MLS Live on ESPN+
Fun Facts
- NYCFC has won six of the team’s last eight home matches against the Crew, going 6-1-1, including the MLS Cup playoffs. New York City has also scored in all nine matches against the Black & Gold, including scoring four goals the last time Columbus traveled to New York City.
- The Crew’s 2-2 draw against the Revolution was the sixth time the Black & Gold have shared the points in their last nine away matches.
- Lucas Zelarayan scored three free kicks against NYCFC last season, two of them in the come-from-behind 2-1 win in New Yorl. Zelarayan is the only player to score three free kicks against one team in one season since Opta began detailed data collection in 2010.
