Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Week 10 roundup

Congratulations to Mackerel Farts FC, the Week 10 Massive Report Fantasy League winner! Mackerel Farts FC takes home the team’s first weekly championship, scoring a blistering 136 points on the way to claim the weekly title.

Here is how Mackerel Farts FC line up for Week 10:

Mackerel Farts FC was smart to take advantage of players who played two games in Week 10. The Week 10 winner was led to victory on the back of a trio of FC Cincinnati players in Luciano Acosta (captained), Nick Hagglund and Brandon Vazquez, who tallied 40, 19 and 14 points, respectively, in their games against Toronto FC and Minnesota United.

Week 10 top fantasy performers

Forwards:

Ronaldo Cisneros (Atlanta United) - 18 points Taxiarchis Fountas (D.C. United) and Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati) - tied with 14 points Julián Carranza (Philadelphia Union) - 11 points Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Kwadwo Opuku (LAFC) and C.J. Sapong (Nashville SC) - tied with 8 points

Midfielders:

Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati) - 20 points (top overall performer) Joaquin Torres (CF Montreal) - 16 points Júnior Moreno (FC Cincinnati) - 13 points Six players tied with 11 points

Defenders:

Nick Hagglund (FC Cincinnati) - 19 points Nathan (San Jose Earthquakes) - 17 points Ian Murphy (FC Cincinnati) and John Nelson (FC Cincinnati) - tied with 16 points David Romney (Nashville SC) and Joel Waterman (CF Montreal) - tied with 14 points

Goalkeepers:

Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati) - 18 points Thomas Hasal (Vancouver Whitecaps) - 13 points Kristijan Kahlina (Charlotte FC) - 11 points Sean Johnson (New York City FC) - 10 points Tim Melia (Sporting Kansas City) and JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes) - tied with 9 points

Top performing player overall

Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati) (20 points) - FC Cincinnati is rolling and a large portion of the team’s great form can be attributed to the play of Luciano Acosta. Acosta led Cincinnati to two wins in Week 10: a 2-0 win at home against Toronto FC and a 1-0 win on the road at Minnesota United. Over those two games, the Argentinian played 176 minutes (4 points), scored one goal (5 points), tallied one assist (3 points), earned two clean sheets (2 points), made eight key passes (2 points), created two big chances (2 points), recovered six balls (1 point) and took six shots (1 point).

Top Crew player

Derrick Etienne Jr. (10 points) - Etienne was thrust into the right back role minutes before the match against the New England Revolution after Marlon Hairston picked up an injury in warmups. The Haitian international thrived at the right back position, pushing up the right side of the field and delivering service to the Crew strikers. Due to Etienne’s play, the Black & Gold were able to pick up a point on the road in New England, as Etienne played 90 minutes (2 points), tallied two assists (6 points) and created two big chances (2 points).

Here is how the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League Top 5 looks after Week 10:

TheLads FC - 978 points Lucas Bombs - 950 points Mackerel Farts FC - 945 points Bedal FC - 930 points USMNT SC - 920 points

You are still able to sign up for the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League at any point throughout the season, by following this link. Winners are announced weekly, in addition to the overall winner to be determined at the end of the season.