Game Grades: Crew vs. New England Revolution

It was a game of many turns on Saturday as the Columbus Crew traveled to take on the New England Revolution. After going up 1-0 in the first half, the Black & Gold conceded two second half goals. Fortunately, in the dying moments of the contest, the Crew found the back of the net to earn a 2-2 draw on the road.

This now makes it three straight games without a defeat for Columbus, following the 0-0 draw at Sporting Kansas City and the 3-0 win against D.C. United at Lower.com Field last weekend. Perhaps things are starting to turn around for the Black & Gold

Let’s take a look at how the Crew players performed in the draw.

Starting 11

Eloy Room (5.5) - Room didn’t have much to do in this game. Players were left unmarked on both goals and took advantage of the lapses in defending. Overall, Room didn’t do much, making no saves in the match.

Johnathan Mensah (6) - The center back has a solid day against New England. Mensah was active in the air, winning all his aerial duels for the most part. The only miscue happened on the second goal, where Adam Buksa got a free header.

Josh Williams (6) - Along with Mensah, Williams performed well at the back for the Crew. Once again, the only miscue was that free header that led to a goal but made seven clearances, five with his head.

Pedro Santos (7) - Santos was active throughout the match. His pass into Etienne led to the first goal and showed great field awareness as well as his toughness to battle through multiple tackles. The left back was credited with a secondary assist and performed well defensively with seven recoveries.

Derrick Etienne Jr. (8) - The warmup scratch on Marlon Hairston forced Etienne to drop into the right back spot. The Revolution targeted Etienne throughout the game and while both goals came from his side, he did not receive much help on either. On the attacking end, Etienne tallied two assists in the game.

Darlington Nagbe (6.5) - Nagbe was solid from top to bottom and kept possession. He played a more advance role in transition, getting higher up the field to give the Black & Gold more numbers on the counter attack. This showed true in the 15th minute when his link up play with Yaw Yeboah saw him go 1 v. 1 with Matt Turner, but the shot was right at the Revolution goalkeeper.

Artur (6.5) - Artur was very good in his decision-making and positioning in this game. On the attack, Artur’s recognition of when to join the counter and when to sit back both caused problems and stopped them.

Aidan Morris (6.5) - Morris was active in the midfield, often pressing high up the field and was active in transitional moments in possession. On both sides of the ball he had a good showing, winning five of his nine ground duels and completing 92 percent of his passes.

Yaw Yeboah (7) - While Yeboah didn’t do much on the ball, his off-the-ball movement was his best asset. To begin the sequence for Miguel Berry’s first goal, Yeboah’s darted to the inside to create the space that Etienne needed to get the assist.

James Igbekeme (5.5) - Igbekeme played almost all of the game, coming off in the 89th minute. Having played well in the past few matches, Igbekeme continued that streak, doing what he needed to do but he didn’t impact the game drastically.

Miguel Berry (7) - Berry came off at half, but he had a positive impact on the game in the first 45 minutes. He scored the opening goal and took advantage of chances when they came to him. Most of his work was done defensively, where his movements dictated how the Crew pressed.

Substitutes

Lucas Zelerayan (5.5) - Zelerayan played the entire second half, coming on for Berry. Playing as a No. 9 doesn’t suit what Zelerayan is best at, as he was left doing hold-up play.

Luis Diaz (5) - Something seemed off about the young Costa Rican international, as he didn’t take players on as often as he normally does. On the second goal, Diaz was too high up the field and left Sebastian Lletget unmarked as he picked up the ball and served in the go-ahead assist.

Erik Hurtado (7) -

Typically, playing the final six minutes of the match isn’t enough time to impact the game. Hurtado was the exception in this one. Scoring just five minutes after being subbed on, Hurtado’s goal rescued a point from the game. His movement in the penalty box found him free and he finished his first goal since 2020.

Milos Degenek (N/A) - Degenek came into the game in the 90th minute to help see things out.

Head coach

Caleb Porter (7) - Porter’s team came out aggressively and was able to grad the early goal for the second straight game. The decision to bring in Zelarayan for Berry was to gain more control of the match, and it worked until New England took advantage of two mistakes to take the lead. Porter’s recognition to bring on Hurtado and switch to the 4-2-3-1 at the end of the match did rescue a point.