How to Watch: Crew vs. Philadelphia Union

Fresh off the team’s first loss of the 2020 Major League Soccer season, the Columbus Crew looks to right the ship, traveling to take on the Philadelphia Union on Saturday evening. While fans may not feel great about last week’s performance in the 1-0 defeat to Nashville SC, head coach Caleb Porter remained positive, stating, “We dominated the game. We just had nothing to show for it.”
Playing against a very well-oiled machine like Nashville makes life difficult. Columbus couldn’t find a way to break down a tough defense and Nashville often defended with all 11 players after Alex Muyl gave the visitors a 1-0 lead midway through the first half.
With 19 shots, the Crew struggled to break even after starting off the campaign unbeaten through the first four matches. Now comes a bigger test.
Going away to Philadelphia has traditionally been a struggle for the Black & Gold. The last time Columbus won at the Union came in 2015 when former striker Kei Kamara bagged a brace in a 2-1 win. In the last five meetings in Philadelphia against the Crew, the Union has kept a clean sheet. Can history repeat itself or will the Black & Gold find a breakthrough?
Injuries & Suspensions
Columbus: Kevin Molino (R Knee) and Isaiah Parente (Illness) are listed as OUT.
Philadelphia: Sergio Santos (hamstring strain) is listed as QUESTIONABLE.
How to Watch
Date: Saturday, April 9, 2022
Time: 6 p.m. ET
Where: Subaru Park - Chester, Pennsylvania
TV: WWHO CW Columbus
Stream: MLS Live on ESPN+
Fun Facts
- The Union is off to the team’s best start in franchise history, gathering 13 points through the first five matches of the 2022 MLS campaign. After opening the season with a draw, Philadelphia has won four straight games, equaling the longest win streak in club history
- The Crew has won three of its 29 away matches since the beginning of the 2020 MLS season, with 14 losses and 12 draws. This includes ties in the team’s first two away games of this year. Just one of the Black & Gold’s last six road games ended in defeat, however. Unfortunately, that was in Philadelphia last October.
