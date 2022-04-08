How to Watch: Crew vs. Philadelphia Union

Fresh off the team’s first loss of the 2020 Major League Soccer season, the Columbus Crew looks to right the ship, traveling to take on the Philadelphia Union on Saturday evening. While fans may not feel great about last week’s performance in the 1-0 defeat to Nashville SC, head coach Caleb Porter remained positive, stating, “We dominated the game. We just had nothing to show for it.”

Playing against a very well-oiled machine like Nashville makes life difficult. Columbus couldn’t find a way to break down a tough defense and Nashville often defended with all 11 players after Alex Muyl gave the visitors a 1-0 lead midway through the first half.

With 19 shots, the Crew struggled to break even after starting off the campaign unbeaten through the first four matches. Now comes a bigger test.

Going away to Philadelphia has traditionally been a struggle for the Black & Gold. The last time Columbus won at the Union came in 2015 when former striker Kei Kamara bagged a brace in a 2-1 win. In the last five meetings in Philadelphia against the Crew, the Union has kept a clean sheet. Can history repeat itself or will the Black & Gold find a breakthrough?

Injuries & Suspensions

Columbus: Kevin Molino (R Knee) and Isaiah Parente (Illness) are listed as OUT.

Philadelphia: Sergio Santos (hamstring strain) is listed as QUESTIONABLE.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, April 9, 2022

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Where: Subaru Park - Chester, Pennsylvania

TV: WWHO CW Columbus

Stream: MLS Live on ESPN+

Fun Facts