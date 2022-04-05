Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Week 5 roundup

Congratulations to TheLads FC, who narrowly surpassed this week’s second-place finisher, to finish atop the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League standings for Week 5. This week’s top team finished first in the weekly standings for the second week in a row and the third time overall this season. TheLads FC earned 122 points, enough to push them into first place in the overall standings.

Here is how TheLads FC lined up for Week 5:

TheLads FC were smart to take advantage of players who played multiple matches in Week 5, the first MLS Fantasy week owners were able to do so. The major contributions came from Charlotte FC’s Karol Swiderski and Guzmán Corujo.

Swiderski and Corujo led Charlotte to a win against FC Cincinnati in their first game of the week, with Swiderski netting two goals and Corujo contributing to the clean sheet. Neither played played exceptionally well in the club’s second match of the week against the Philadelphia Union, but they were able to add on to their point tally for the week.

Week 5 Top Fantasy Performers

Forwards:

Karol Swiderski (Charlotte FC) and Alexandre Pato (Orlando City SC) - tied with 15 points Fafá Picault (Houston Dynamo) - 14 points Javier Hernández (LA Galaxy) - 12 points Kei Kamara (CF Montreal) - 10 points

Midfielders:

Júnior Urso (Oralndo City SC) - 17 points (Top Overall Performer) Mauricio Pereyra (Orlando City SC) - 14 points Djordje Mihailovic (CF Montreal), Pablo Ruiz (Real Salt Lake), and Lucho Acosta (FC Cincinnati) - tied with 13 points

Defenders:

Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (Sporting Kansas City) - 16 points Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United) and Andreu Fontàs (Sporting Kansas City) - tied with 14 points João Moutinho (Orlando City SC) and Guzmán Corujo (Charlotte FC) - tied with 13 points

Goalkeepers:

Kristijan Kahlina (Charlotte FC) - 12 points Tim Melia (Sporting Kansas City) - 11 points Zac MacMath (Real Salt Lake) - 10 points Joe Willis (Nashville SC), Thomas Hasal (Vancouver Whitecaps), Carlos Coronel (New York Red Bulls) - tied with 9 points

Top-performing player overall

Junior Urso (Orlando City SC) (17 points) - The Orlando City midfielder is the top performer of the week as Urso played a major role in both Orlando’s 1-1 draw away at the Portland Timbers early in the week and the team’s 4-2 loss at home to LAFC. Over the course of two matches, Urso played 180 minutes (4 points), scored one goal (5 points), registered one assist (3 points), made five tackles (1 point), completed 84 passes (2 points), recovered 12 balls (1 point) and was fouled seven times (1 point).

Top Crew Players

Lucas Zelarayan and Miloš Degenek (7 points) - Both Zelarayan and Degenek were bright spots for the Columbus Crew in the 1-0 home loss to Nashville SC in Week 5, as they played well in a game that saw the Crew go down early and fail to break down Nashville’s low block. Despite that, the pair put in solid fantasy weeks. Zelarayan played 90 minutes (2 points), made five key passes (1 point), completed three crosses (1 point), created two big chances (2 points) and registered six shots (1 point). Degenek, the first defender to make an appearance as a top Crew performer, played 90 minutes (2 points), completed 93 passes (2 points), had five clearances (1 point) and recovered 12 balls (2 points).

Here is how the Massive Report Fantasy League Top 5 looks after Week 5:

TheLads FC - 492 points Lucas Bombs - 489 points Bedal FC - 487 points Avenue B FC - 469 points Pipa4evaCrew96 - 464 points

You are still able to sign up for the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League at any point throughout the season, by following this link. Winners are announced weekly, in addition to the overall winner to be determined at the end of the season.