Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Week 8 roundup

TheLads FC are the Week 8 Massive Report Fantasy League champions! TheLads FC continued the team’s run of dominance, taking home their fourth weekly title this season. The four-time weekly champions posted 112 points, going five points clear of the second-place finisher.

Here is how TheLads FC lined up for Week 8:

Once again, the weekly champion was carried to victory on the back of Valentín Castellanos of New York City FC. A captained Castellanos tallied a goal and an assist for NYCFC in the 5-4 scoring frenzy at Citi Field. TheLadsFC was also propelled to victory by a midfield that contained three double-digit scorers in Carles Gil (New England Revolution), Sebastián Driussi (Austin FC) and Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United).

Week 8 Top Fantasy Performers

Forwards:

Taxiarchis Fountas (D.C. United) - 16 points Valentín “Taty” Castellanos (NYCFC) - 14 points Maxi Urruti (Austin FC) - 13 points Thiago Andrade (NYCFC) - 12 points Jesús Jiménez (Toronto FC) and Leonardo Campana (Inter Miami) - tied with 11 points

Midfielders:

Cristian Espinoza (San Jose Earthquakes) - 22 Points (Top Overall Performer) Nicolás Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders) - 17 points Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United) - 14 points Alejandro Pozuelo (Toronto FC) - 13 points Carles Gil (New England Revolution), Sebastián Driussi (Austin FC) and Keaton Parks (NYCFC) - tied with 12 points

Defenders:

Julio Cascante (Austin FC) - 14 points Derrick Williams (LA Galaxy) - 13 points Bill Tuiloma (Portland Timbers) and Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City) - tied with 12 points Brandon Bye (New England Revolution) and Séga Coulibaly (LA Galaxy) - tied with 11 points

Goalkeepers:

Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United) and Zac MacMath (Real Salt Lake) - tied with 10 points Brad Stuver (Austin FC), William Yarbrough (Colorado Rapids) and Eloy Room (Columbus Crew) - tied with 9 points

Top-performing Player Overall

Cristian Espinoza (San Jose Earthquakes) (22 points) - Espinoza lead the Matías Almeyda-less Earthquakes to a huge 4-3 home win against the Seattle Sounders in one of the most exciting matches of the weekend. The Argentian put the Quakes on his back, scoring a hat trick (15 points), playing 90 minutes (2 points), tallying an assist (3 points), completing 49 passes (1 point) and taking seven shots (1 point).

Top Crew Players

Miloš Degenek and Eloy Room (9 points) - With little to no offensive output from the Crew attackers, the defense had to step up in order to secure a point on the road against Kanas City. Both Room and Degenek posted nine points, ensuring the Black & Gold got that valuable road point in a 0-0 draw. Degenek, who is becoming a regular as a top crew player in fantasy, played 87 minutes (2 points), posted a clean sheet (5 points) and had eight clearances (2 points). Room played 90 minutes (2 points), posted a clean sheet (5 points), made four saves (1 point) and recovered eight balls (1 point).

Here is how the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League Top 5 looks after Week 8:

TheLads FC - 787 points Pipa4evaCrew96 - 766 points Lucas Bombs - 765 points Bedal FC - 732 points Revs 2022 - 731 points

You are still able to sign up for the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League at any point throughout the season, by following this link. Winners are announced weekly, in addition to the overall winner to be determined at the end of the season.