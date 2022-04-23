Massive Predictions: Crew vs. Sporting Kansas City

The Columbus Crew head on the road to take on Sporting Kansas City Saturday following a string of three straight losses in the Major League Soccer play, and four overall. Saturday’s opponent is better than most for the Crew’s current form. Sporting has lost four out of the team’s last five games and has two wins and six losses in eight matches this year. Kansas City is also potentially down all three of the team’s Designated Players due to injury.

Before we get into how all of this affects the final outcome, here’s how the Massive Report staff table looks for predictions on the season.

Massive Report 2022 Predictions Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Collin Johnson 8 2 0 6 6 Theodore Sovinski 8 1 3 4 6 Caleb Denorme 8 1 2 5 5 Brian Moracz 8 1 2 5 5 Patrick Murphy 8 1 2 5 5 Drew McDaniel 8 1 2 5 5 Ryan Schmitt 7 1 2 4 5 Adam Miller 8 0 2 6 2 Nathan Townsend 8 0 2 6 2 Thomas Costello 8 0 2 6 2 Abigail Hintz 4 0 2 2 2 Kyle Jackson 3 0 1 2 1 Grant Miller 6 0 1 5 1 John Pearson 6 0 1 5 1 Tyler Fisher 4 0 1 3 1 Devin Weisberth 5 0 0 5 0

Now let’s dive into Saturday’s predictions from our staff.

Abigail Hintz

The Crew is Sporting Kansas City are coming into this match fairly even in terms of results and morale. Both only have two wins this season, but Columbus has a slight edge with two draws compared to Kanas City’s zero. Though I think this is the Crew’s chance for a morale boost, I don’t think it’s going to be the one people are hoping for.

Columbus Crew 0 Sporting KC 0

Adam Miller

Saturday is going to be your prototypical bounce-back game for the Crew. It’s been a shocking and incredibly disappointing month for head coach Caleb Porter but I am firmly of the belief that it will eventually swing the other way. I think we will learn alot about this team from this match.

If the Crew can come out with a strong performance and win, then there may be significant hope moving forward. If not, it may continue to get worse before it gets better. I am going to be optimistic and say that the Black & Gold will take all three points from this match with Sporting Kansas City, who has lost four of the team’s last five matches and only won twice this year.

I think Columbus starts relatively slowly before finding a goal just before half from forward Miguel Berry. The Crew will withstand some pressure in the second half before midfielder Lucas Zelarayán finds a second goal.

Columbus Crew 2 Sporting KC 0

Brian Moracz

There is no way to state it other than that the Crew is bad right now. The Black & Gold have failed to score a goal from open play since March 20 against the New York Red Bulls and there haven’t exactly been any positive signs from the front three to show that the scoring woes will come to an end.

Luckily for the Black & Gold, Sporting Kansas City is also bad right now. Sporting has lost four of its last five matches, which has resulted in some pleas from supporters to part ways with club legend and head coach Peter Vermes. I do not expect much from this match, and see it going from start to finish with minimal fireworks.

Columbus Crew 0 Sporting KC 0

Caleb Denorme

Last week, I predicted the Crew would bounce back and we saw how that went. This week, I’m going to play some reverse psychology and hopefully the team will prove me wrong. Sporting Kansas City has not been on fire this year, sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference with only six points.

The problem facing the Black & Gold is that they have to play on the road, an area that Caleb Porter and Columbus have struggled in over the past three seasons. I think the Crew can finally score, but still has problems that need more time to be fixed.

Sporting Kansas City 2 Columbus Crew 1

Collin Johnson

In a battle of two struggling teams, Crew fans can at least take pride that one of the Columbus players hasn’t entered the stands to start an argument like Sporting Kansas City forward Jonnny Russell did a few weeks ago. A road trip couldn’t come at a worse time for the Black & Gold. They’ll have to find their scoring form if they expect to grab their first road win of the season. But I’m an optimist so I can see the Crew grabbing a second half goal after giving up another set piece goal in the first half.

Columbus Crew 1 Sporting KC 1

Devin Weisbarth

The Black & Gold are currently on a four-game losing streak in all competition. They need to turn it around fast and what a great opportunity to do that with a struggling Sporting Kansas City team, who may be down all of their Designated Players. With that said, Columbus needs to gain confidence and score. That will be a struggle with Lucas Zelarayan doubtful but I think the team gets the job done and the defense gets its second clean sheet.

Columbus Crew 1 Sporting KC 0

Kyle Jackson

Both teams are struggling for form at the moment as Sporting Kansas City has only one win in its last five games. That being said, the Western Conference side is 2-1 at home so far this season, earning two 1-0 wins before Nashville SC came to town. I think this will be a highly defensive game with very little happening in the attack.

Columbus Crew 0 Sporting Kansas City 0

Nathan Townsend

It certainly feels like the Crew is in must-win mode after a disappointing series of losses in both the regular season and in the U.S. Open Cup, while Sporting Kansas City is also desperate to get out of the basement in the Western Conference. Because of this, and knowing Columbus’ struggles away from home, this game feels even to me, with Kansas City getting on the board first and the Black & Gold tying the game early in the second half.

Columbus Crew 1 Sporting KC 1

Patrick Murphy

As hard as it is to believe, the Crew’s three-game MLS losing streak hasn’t come with poor play. In fact, in those three games, most of the Black & Gold players have performed well. It’s been a couple of mistakes at the back and the inability to find the back of the net from the attackers that has cost Columbus.

Going on the road isn’t usually a cure-all for the Crew, however. This team finds ways to give up points away from home recently. Fortunately, Sporting Kansas City hasn’t been world beaters to start the 2022 MLS season either.

With two teams both struggling for results, I see little between the two on Saturday night.

Columbus Crew 0 Sporting Kansas City.

Ryan Schmitt

I’m not really feeling inspired by this Columbus team. The Black & Gold are away, which doesn’t help the case, as the team isn’t notoriously a good side on the road.

I think the Crew will play well and possess the ball, but ultimately will lose. I’m predicting a goal off a set piece from Lucas Zelarayan.

Sporting Kansas City 2 Columbus Crew 1

Theodore Sovinski

Things have got to turn around for the Crew, right? The Black & Gold are on the road and that doesn’t bode well. But Sporting Kansas City is struggling too

Columbus Crew 1 Sporting KC 1

Thomas Costello

The Crew is down winger Luís Diaz and Lucas Zelarayán is doubtful. Columbus will need the first 15 minutes to figure out a Sporting Kansas City side that has injuries as welll.

The Black & Gold will adjust and get a goal in the first half by Derrick Etienne Jr. In the second half, midfielder Darlington Nagbe assists a goal for Miguel Berry. Columbus will benefit from more direct play in a win.

Columbus Crew 2 Sporting Kansas City 0

The predictions don’t stop with the Massive Report staff. Let us know who you think will come out on top on our Twitter page, or in the comments below.