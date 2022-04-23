How to Watch: Crew vs. Sporting Kansas City

The Columbus Crew’s hot start to the 2022 Major League Soccer is starting to fade away. The Crew is now on a four-game losing streak across all competitions heading into the weekend prior to a road trip against Sporting Kansas City. The Black & Gold’s most recent loss came in a 2-1 defeat to Detroit City FC in the U.S. Open Cup.

Saturday will mark the first time Columbus and Kansas City have met in three years, with Sporting with the advantage in the last matchup, winning 1-0. SKC hold the all-time series lead between the two sides with a 26-23-9 record against the Black & Gold.

The Crew hopes to get back to winning ways and it can start with this match. In the previous three matchups between these teams, Columbus has only lost once, gaining two points of of a possible nine. With both teams coming into this game in similar form, the Black & Gold looks to turn their recent bad run around.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022

When: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: MLS Live on ESPN+, Ball Sports App

Where: Children’s Mercy Park - Kansas City, Kansas

Injuries & Suspensions

Columbus: Luis Diaz (Back) and Kevin Molino are (R Knee) are listed as OUT. Lucas Zelarayan (R Knee) is listed as QUESTIONABLE.

Sporting KC: Uri Rosell (Thigh) and Johnny Russell (Calf) are listed as QUESTIONABLE. Gadi Kinda and Alan Pulido (knee surgery) are listed as OUT.

Fun Facts