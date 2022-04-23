How to Watch: Crew vs. Sporting Kansas City

The Columbus Crew’s hot start to the 2022 Major League Soccer is starting to fade away. The Crew is now on a four-game losing streak across all competitions heading into the weekend prior to a road trip against Sporting Kansas City. The Black & Gold’s most recent loss came in a 2-1 defeat to Detroit City FC in the U.S. Open Cup.
Saturday will mark the first time Columbus and Kansas City have met in three years, with Sporting with the advantage in the last matchup, winning 1-0. SKC hold the all-time series lead between the two sides with a 26-23-9 record against the Black & Gold.
The Crew hopes to get back to winning ways and it can start with this match. In the previous three matchups between these teams, Columbus has only lost once, gaining two points of of a possible nine. With both teams coming into this game in similar form, the Black & Gold looks to turn their recent bad run around.
How to Watch
Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022
When: 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Stream: MLS Live on ESPN+, Ball Sports App
Where: Children’s Mercy Park - Kansas City, Kansas
Injuries & Suspensions
Columbus: Luis Diaz (Back) and Kevin Molino are (R Knee) are listed as OUT. Lucas Zelarayan (R Knee) is listed as QUESTIONABLE.
Sporting KC: Uri Rosell (Thigh) and Johnny Russell (Calf) are listed as QUESTIONABLE. Gadi Kinda and Alan Pulido (knee surgery) are listed as OUT.
Fun Facts
- Sporting Kansas City has won seven of the team’s last 10 matches against the Crew dating back to the beginning of the 2013 season with a 7-1-2 record. Kansas City averages 2.3 points per game against the Black & Gold and is the best among any other team that has faced Columbus during that time span.
- The Crew has not scored in the last three MLS contests, marking the fifth time in franchise history that the Black & Gold have gone three consecutive matches while being shut out. The team has never four consecutive games without scoring a goal.
