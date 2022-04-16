Massive Predictions: Crew vs. Orlando City SC

Head coach Caleb Porter’s Black & Gold side are looking more black and blue in the standings lately. The Columbus Crew has given up the first goal in five straight matches, and hasn’t scored in the last two against Nashville SC and the Philadelphia Union.

When it comes to predicting who will come out on top for Crew matches this season, the staff at Massive Report aren’t looking much better.

Saturday is a chance for the Crew to return to their winning ways against Orlando City SC. The Lions are a team that lost three key players on offense but come into the 2022 season looking as lethal as ever.

Before Massive Report dives into what we think will happen Saturday at Lower.com Field, here’s how the standings look for the staff predictions table.

Massive Report 2022 Predictions Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Collin Johnson 6 2 0 4 6 Caleb Denorme 6 1 2 3 5 Brian Moracz 6 1 2 3 5 Patrick Murphy 6 1 2 3 5 Drew McDaniel 6 1 2 3 5 Ryan Schmitt 6 1 2 3 5 Theodore Sovinski 6 0 3 3 3 Adam Miller 6 0 2 4 2 Nathan Townsend 6 0 2 4 2 Thomas Costello 6 0 2 4 2 Abigail Hintz 4 0 2 2 2 Kyle Jackson 2 0 1 1 1 Grant Miller 5 0 1 4 1 John Pearson 5 0 1 4 1 Tyler Fisher 4 0 1 3 1 Devin Weisberth 3 0 0 3 0

Without further ado, here is how Saturday’s match will go, according to the contributors of Massive Report.

Adam Miller

The Black & Gold return to Columbus after a disappointing result in Philadelphia last week. The Crew have been playing well and will be looking to make their performances count in the next couple matches.

Orlando always presents a difficult challenge for the Black & Gold due to their similar playing styles. The Crew typically plays much better against Orlando at home and will continue that trend in this match. The Crew will take the lead early and won’t look back. Forward Miguel Berry, midfielder Lucas Zelarayán and forward Gyasi Zardes all find the back of the net and the Crew take all three points.

Columbus Crew 3 Orlando City SC 0

Brian Moracz

The Crew has sputtered over the last two weeks following a red-hot start to the season. The Black & Gold have become too reliant on Zelarayán and if the Armenian international isn’t scoring world-class goals, then the Crew have no answers.

However, I am opting for optimism this week. Analytics and the good old-fashioned eye test tell me the Crew is better than their season point total, and I’ve decided that this game is it. This is the game that which a striker steps forward and shows that he is the one who deserves to be in the starting 11 week in and week out. But who? The answer is Berry. Berry scores a brace and the Crew win in a packed Lower.com Field.

Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 1

Caleb Denorme

The Crew desperately need this game to go their way to get their season back on track. Orlando isn’t to be overlooked though. They currently sit in second in the Eastern Conference standings with 11 points through seven games, but I think the Black & Gold can bounce back.

The key will be getting the strikers back on track. Through the past few games both Zardes and Berry have basically gone missing, with no goals in the last four games. That’s a problem for Columbus, they can’t rely on Zelarayán to score an outside the box worldie every week (even though he’s capable of it).

I see the Crew coming out with all three points this week. I think having a game in LDC will re-energize this team and get the season back on track. This is a must win game for the Black & Gold, who now sit at 7th in the Eastern Conference standings. I think Zelarayán and Zardes will be the goalscorers for the home side, with Alexandre Pato getting the goal for Orlando.

Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 1

Collin Johnson

The Crew will be happy to return to Columbus following another nightmare trip to their house of horrors in Philadelphia. Orlando welcomes them home and give the Black & Gold a chance to grab three points against the current second place team in the East.

Orlando has been up and down to start the season but is playing some of the best soccer they’ve played under Oscar Pareja. Pato is finally healthy and the team has locked into Pareja’s style. Despite back-to-back losses, the Crew has created chances at a much higher rate than in 2021. That trend will continue and Columbus will find the back of the net after two scoreless matches in a row.

Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0

Devin Weisbarth

Columbus has lost two straight games that, frankly, they dominated in. I think this team has taken what Porter said to heart, and think they will be coming out hot Saturday night. Orlando is a good team, but I think with the home crowd behind them, Columbus pulls out the win.

Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City 1

Drew McDaniel

Berry will get a neck tattoo and score a brace this week. Porter has been galvanizing his men to score goals. Columbus have been playing well and should be able to dispatch Orlando at home. Pedro Gallese is a good goalkeeper but will bear the frustration of a good team not scoring goals.

Columbus Crew 3 Orlando City 1

Grant Miller

The Crew rights the ship on a brisk spring evening. A 90-minute session in front of the Black & Gold faithful is just what investor-operator Dr. Pete Edwards ordered.

Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0

John Pearson

The Crew is sliding down fast after a great start to the season. Orlando is also having an up and down season, and this game is an early pivotal game for both. I worry that Orlando’s long passing will cause the Columbus defense fits, as it’s an error Columbus will not be able to beat them in if this season is any indication.

However, Columbus’ game script is the same as it has been all season, finish the chances, and there’s no stopping this team. Orlando also has issues finishing chances but does not have the same amount chances created as Columbus. I’m going to continue to believe that if you create chances, the goals will come. Zelarayán scores a goal from outside the box, and a Derrick Etienne Jr. curler is more than a single Pato goal for Orlando.

Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 1

Kyle Jackson

It’s always a crazy fixture when Orlando City comes to town. The last two matches have featured a 3-2 scoreline while the Crew is 4-1-1 all-time at home against the team from the Sunshine State.

That being said, both teams are on rocky form at the moment with Orlando going 1-1-1 in their last three games and 1-0-2 on the road this season. I see Columbus getting an early goal from Zelarayán in the first half and the visitors ruining the party with an equalizer in the second from Pereira for a draw.

Columbus Crew 1 Orlando City SC 1

Nathan Townsend

The Crew is a good team. The underlying stats and the eye test both speak to the teams underlying performances that have been overshadowed by two bad losses. This week the Crew gets back on track in a big way. Goalkeeper Eloy Room responds from his mistake last week to lead the defense to a shut out, and Zardes and Zelarayán get on the scoreboard early and often to get the team back on the right track.

Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0

Patrick Murphy

If there’s a time for a bounce-back performance, it’s Saturday. The Crew needs to get over two straight losses where the team was shut out and Orlando City comes to town without its best defender and having given up seven goals in seven games. The Lions have shown they can score, but really the Black & Gold only give up goals on mistakes. Clean that up and I think this should be a win

Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 1

Ryan Schmitt

The Crew has been their own downfall this season. But other than personal mistakes, the defense is solid, Milos Degenek and Jonathan Mensah have been holding down the backline well. Orlando City hasn’t been getting many chances to score nor do they dominate possession.

I think the Crew win this game. If the team can capitalize on mistakes and limit their own, the game at LDC should be the Crew’s to lose.

Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 1

Theodore Sovinski

The Crew is at home and looking to bounce back. Neanwhile, Orlando is missing center back Antonio Carlos. Crew win.

Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 1

Thomas Costello

The Columbus Crew looks like too good of a team to lose three straight matches. If there’s a time to come out firing, as they did against the Vancouver Whitecaps, it’s Saturday.

Porter’s team jumps into this match with energy. It’ll be much more difficult to break down Orlando than it was Vancouver, but Columbus will still succeed. Orlando’s defense will need time to adjust to the Crew, down injured defender Carlos, and Berry and Luís Diaz will benefit with a goal each.

The Crew go crazy and get a clean sheet too.

Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0

Massive Report wants to know what you think will happen too. Share your prediction in the comments below or at us on Twitter @MassiveReport.