How to Watch: Crew vs. Orlando City SC

Consecutive 1-0 losses see Columbus Crew just hovering over the MLS Cup playoff line just six games into the 2022 MLS season. But there’s no time to panic, as the season is still young.

Recently, the Crew fell victim to the Philadelphia Union, losing 1-0 due to an Eloy Room mistake just two minutes into the game. That stood to be the only goal of the match, and Columbus now returns home to face off against Orlando City SC for the first time this season.

“Our goal every game is to score the first goal, but there’s another good team playing the game and there’s a 50 percent chance of scoring the first goal,” said head coach Caleb Porter.

In their last five games, the Black & Gold have given up the first goal. “I think it’s important to know that we’re playing very good teams,” Porter went on to say.

With Columbus coming from behind in two of the team’s six matches this year to squeeze out a win or a draw, it’s evident that the Crew is itching for goals and looking to score the first one with the number of chances generated.

But Orlando, who sits just behind Philadelphia, is riding high after a 1-0 win over the Chicago Fire.

“They’re very adaptable as well under Oscar [Pareja],” said Porter. “They’ll do different things to win games, they’re always athletic, they’re always though mentally and physically.”

Orlando currently holds the series record against Columbus with a 7-6-3. The last time these two teams met, the Crew defeated the Lions on the back of a Lucas Zelarayan stunner to give the three points to the Black & Gold.

Injuries & Suspensions

Columbus: Kevin Molino (R Knee) is listed as OUT. New to the injury report, Luis Diaz (Back Injury) is listed as QUESTIONABLE.

Orlando City: Antonio Carlos (L Thigh) is ruled OUT.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Lower.com Field - Columbus, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: MLS Live on ESPN+