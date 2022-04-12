Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Week 6 roundup

Congratulations to the Week 6 winner of the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League, West Weber FC. This is West Weber FC’s first time atop the Massive Report standings this season, narrowly surpassing two other teams by only one point.

For this week, we have a prize for the weekly winner. West Weber FC is the winner of two free tickets to this Friday’s Columbus Crew 2 first-ever game at Historic Crew Stadium. Please contact @MassiveReport on Twitter or email massivereport@gmail.com to claim the tickets. Please include proof of ownership of West Weber FC in your message. If West Weber FC does not want or claim the tickets, Massive Report will move down the standings in the fantasy league to determine the winner.

Let's look at how West Weber FC lined up in Week 6:

West Weber FC opted for the five-man backline but it was the forwards are who carried the squad to victory. A captained Chicarito Hernández (LA Galaxy) posted 14 points after banging in a goal in another El Trafico classic. Coming in a close second was Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), who tallied 12 points off the bench for West Weber FC in a dominant win against the Colorado Rapids, as the United States international put together another stellar performance.

Week 6 Top Fantasy Performers

Forwards:

Leonardo Campana (Inter Miami) - 18 points (Top Overall Performer) Jeremy Ebobisse (San Jose Earthquakes) - 13 points Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas) - 12 points Alexandre Pato (Orlando City SC), Diego Rubio (Colorado Rapids) and Sebastián Ferreira (Houston Dynamo) - tied with 11 points

Midfielders:

Yimmi Chará (Portland Timbers), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps), Jordy Alcívar (Charlotte FC) and Samuel Grandsir (LA Galaxy) - tied with 11 points Carles Gil (New England Revolution), Brandon Servania (FC Dallas), Randall Leal (Nashville SC) and Maikel Chang (Real Salt Lake) - tied with 10 points

Defenders:

Dave Romney (Nashville SC) - 11 points Jack Elliott (Philadelphia Union), Hector Jiménez (Austin FC) and Rudy Camacho (CF Montréal) - tied with 10 points João Moutinho (Orlando City SC), Christian Fuchs (Charlotte FC) and Ruben Gabrielsen (Austin FC) - tied with 9 points

Goalkeepers:

Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union) and Kristijan Kahlina (Charlotte FC) - tied with 10 points Pedro Gallese (Orlando City SC), Tim Melia (Sporting Kansas City) and Alijaž Ivačič (Portland Timbers) - tied with 8 points

Top-performing Player Overall

Leonardo Campana (Inter Miami) (18 points) - Campana lead Inter Miami to the team’s first win of the season, a 3-2 stunner against reigning Supporters’ Shield winners, the New England Revolution. The Miami striker did his best to show supporters what life could be like without Gonzalo Higuaín, as he scored a hat trick (15 points), played 90 minutes (2 points) and took four shots (1 point).

Top Crew Players

Jonathan Mensah and Miloš Degenek (5 points) - It is never a good sign when a team’s top two fantasy performers are the center backs because it usually means the team didn’t score any goals. The Crew lost 1-0 on the road to the Philadelphia Union, with the lone goal coming off a goalkeeping gaffe from Eloy Room, which was no fault of the center back pairing. Both Mensah and Degenek held strong, as Mensah played 90 minutes (2 points), completed 73 passes (2 points) and recovered 11 balls (1 points) and Degenek also played 90 minutes (2 points), completed 76 passes (2 points) and recovered seven balls (1 point).

Here is how the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League Top 5 looks after Week 6:

TheLads FC - 573 points Lucas Bombs - 566 points USMNT SC - 553 points Bedal FC - 548 points Avenue B FC - 545 points

You are still able to sign up for the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League at any point throughout the season, by following this link. Winners are announced weekly, in addition to the overall winner to be determined at the end of the season.