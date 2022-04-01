How to Watch: Crew vs. Nashville SC

The Columbus Crew is still unbeaten through four matches in this young 2022 Major League Soccer campaign. This is one of the best starts in franchise history.
With the Crew pulling out a point against the New York Red Bulls in the last game courtesy of Darlington Nagbe equalizing in the dying moments of the match, the Black & Gold look to rebound against the yellow team in the Western Conference in Nashville SC.
After yet another set piece goal allowed the Red Bulls take the lead in the last 10 minutes of the match, it appeared Columbus’ unbeaten streak would come to an end. However, a point is a point but head coach Caleb Porter and the Crew know that a win was possible.
With a week off due to the international break, the Black & Gold are back home at Lower.com Field in a celebratory time to honor the legend Federico Higuain, who will sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Crew.
How to Watch
Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022
Time: 6 p.m. ET
Where: Lower.com Field - Columbus, Ohio
TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes
Stream: ESPN+, Bally Sports App
Injuries & Suspensions
Columbus: Kevin Molino (R Knee) and Isaiah Parente (Illness) are listed as OUT. Josh Williams (L Thigh) and Lucas Zelarayan (R Knee) are listed as QUESTIONABLE.
Nashville: Teal Bunbury (R Knee), Robert Castellanos (R Ankle) and Irakoze Donasiyano (L Thigh) are all listed as OUT. Dax McCarty is SUSPENDED until April 9th.
Fun Facts
- Columbus is unbeaten in the team’s last four games against Nashville (2-0-2), including knocking the then-expansion side out of the 2020 MLS Cup Eastern Conference Final en route to the club’s second MLS Cup in franchise history. The Crew is the only team Nashville has played more than twice without winning during league play
- The Black & Gold are unbeaten in their last seven straight matches, dating back to the end of last season (5-0-2), winning all four home games during that span. Columbus has won eight of the team’s last nine home matches after recording one win in their first six matches at Lower.com Field.
- Entering this game, Nashville has fallen victim to consecutive losses since the club’s fifth and sixth all-time games back in 2020. The club has never lost three games in a row.
