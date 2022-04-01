How to Watch: Crew vs. Nashville SC

The Columbus Crew is still unbeaten through four matches in this young 2022 Major League Soccer campaign. This is one of the best starts in franchise history.

With the Crew pulling out a point against the New York Red Bulls in the last game courtesy of Darlington Nagbe equalizing in the dying moments of the match, the Black & Gold look to rebound against the yellow team in the Western Conference in Nashville SC.

After yet another set piece goal allowed the Red Bulls take the lead in the last 10 minutes of the match, it appeared Columbus’ unbeaten streak would come to an end. However, a point is a point but head coach Caleb Porter and the Crew know that a win was possible.

With a week off due to the international break, the Black & Gold are back home at Lower.com Field in a celebratory time to honor the legend Federico Higuain, who will sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Crew.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Where: Lower.com Field - Columbus, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Stream: ESPN+, Bally Sports App

Injuries & Suspensions

Columbus: Kevin Molino (R Knee) and Isaiah Parente (Illness) are listed as OUT. Josh Williams (L Thigh) and Lucas Zelarayan (R Knee) are listed as QUESTIONABLE.

Nashville: Teal Bunbury (R Knee), Robert Castellanos (R Ankle) and Irakoze Donasiyano (L Thigh) are all listed as OUT. Dax McCarty is SUSPENDED until April 9th.

Fun Facts