Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Week 2 Roundup

Congratulations to both Week 2 winners of the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League, Pipa4evaCrew96 and TheLads FC! Both squads earned 101 points, enough to tie atop the Massive Report table for Week 2.

Here is how Pipa4evaCrew96 lined up for Week 2 (who wins the weekly feature tiebreaker over TheLads FC with more overall points at this point in the season):

For the second week in a row, the weekly winner received a major contribution from the Columbus Crew playmaker Lucas Zelarayan. A captained Zelarayan earned 32 points for Pipa4evaCrew96, followed by Austin FC’s Sebastián Driussi posting 17 points in a dominant performance at home against Inter Miami.

Week 2 top fantasy performers

Forwards:

Midfielders:

Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls) - 20 points (Overall Top Performer) Sebastián Driussi (Austin FC) - 17 points Lucas Zelarayan (Columbus Crew) - 15 points (Top Crew Performer) Carles Gil (New England Revolution) and Frankie Amaya (New York Red Bulls) tied with 13 points

Defenders:

Francisco Calvo (San Jose Earthquakes) - 18 points Julio Cascante (Austin FC) and Lucas Esteves (Colorado Rapids) tied with 12 points Maxime Chanot (New York City FC), Andreu Fontàs (Sporting Kansas City), Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps) and Alexander Callens (New York City FC) all tied with 11 points

Goalkeepers:

Bill Hamid (D.C. United ) - 11 points Jonathan Bond (LA Galaxy), Pedro Gallese (Orlando City SC), Zac MacMath (Real Salt Lake), Tim Melia (Sporting Kansas City) and William Yarbrough (Colorado Rapids) all tied with 9 points

Top-performing player overall

Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls) (20 points) - Morgan is your top-performing fantasy player for Week 2 after he led the Red Bulls to a 4-1 trouncing of Toronto FC. Morgan posted a first half hat trick (15 points), played 90 minutes (2 points), created one big chance (1 point), recovered eight balls (1 point) and took four shots (1 point).

Top Crew player

Lucas Zelarayan (15 points) - For the second week in a row, Zelarayan takes home the honors as the Crew’s top-performing fantasy player. The Black & Gold had a disappointing draw against the San Jose Earthquakes, but the disappointment would have been even greater if not for Zelarayan’s performance. The Argentine scored two goals (10 points), played 89 minutes (2 points), received a yellow card (-1 points), completed 43 passes (1 point), made four key passes (1 point), completed four crosses (1 point) and registered four shots (1 point).

Here is how the Massive Report Fantasy League Top 5 looks after Week 2:

Bedal FC (207 points) Pipa4evaCrew96 (203 points) Lucas Bombs (197 points) TheLads FC (186 points) Avenue B FC (185 points)

As always, it is never too late to sign up for the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League and you can do that here! Winners are announced weekly, in addition to the overall winner at the end of the season!