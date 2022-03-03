How to Watch: Crew vs. San Jose Earthquakes

The Columbus Crew returns to action this week and will get a bit of California love as the Black & Gold head out west to take on the San Jose Earthquakes for their first road trip of the 2022 MLS season.

Columbus rides into this matchup after routing the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-0 to start the campaign off on the right foot. It took only eight minutes for the Crew to open the scoring from forward Miguel Berry, with winger Derrick Etienne Jr. following suit 17 minutes later to double the lead.

Winger Luis Diaz got his name on the scoresheet in the 84th minute to give the Black & Gold a 3-0 advantage and midfielder Lucas Zelarayan put home the dagger just minutes later in the 86th. A stellar performance like that gives Columbus hope for a good result against the Quakes this weekend after San Jose fell 3-1 to the New York Red Bulls at home last weekend.

The Crew has won four straight matches dating back to the end of the 2021 season, meaning, with a win Saturday, the Black & Gold will be on a five-match winning streak. The only other time this has happened since 2010 was the five-game winning streak that ended in an MLS Cup Final victory in 2020.

As for the series between the two teams, Columbus leads with a 22-8-17 all-time record, with the most recent result coming back in 2019 where the teams played to a 1-1 draw at then Avaya Stadium.

For those who would like to watch the match, here’s how.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Where: PayPal Park - San Jose, California

TV: MLS Live on ESPN+, Bally Sports Great Lakes

Injuries and Suspensions:

Columbus: Josh Williams (quad), Kevin Molino (right knee), Jake Morris (right foot) are all listed as OUT.

San Jose: Shea Salinas (right knee), George Asomani (left hip), and Nathan (knee) are listed as OUT.

Previous meetings

San Jose 1-1 Columbus (August 3, 2019)

Columbus 2-1 San Jose (April 28, 2018)

San Jose 2-1 Columbus (August 5, 2017)

Fun Fact

San Jose is unbeaten in the team’s last seven straight home matches against the Black & Gold (4-0-3), dating back to a 3-0 loss in 2009. This seven-game unbeaten run is the longest active home unbeaten run against any opponent for the Quakes.