Massive Introduction: Kyle Jackson

Hello, Massive Report readers! My name is Kyle, and I’m excited to be a member of the Massive Report staff for this season!

Some of you may already know me from voicing my daily opinions on all things Columbus Crew on Twitter but for those of you who don’t, let me tell you a little bit about myself.

I am a Dayton, Ohio native who currently works as an Assistant Sports Information Director for an NAIA school in southern Kentucky. While growing up in Dayton, my father worked for a company that held a suite inside Nationwide Arena and received tickets from the Columbus Crew on a weekly basis. I spent nearly every weekend and weeknight inside one of those two Columbus sports venus with my father and it’s something I will cherish for the rest of my life. I was practically raised on Columbus sports!

While I thought hockey was a fun sport to watch I knew my 6-foot, 125-pound figure wasn’t going to survive a hit from one of the larger kids on the team, so I took up soccer. The days I spent inside historic Crew Stadium idolizing the moves of the legendary Eddie Gaven will be engrained into my memories until the day I die. I also watched the first-ever MLS Cup victory in 2008 from my parents’ home and celebrated like crazy.

Amongst other Crew memories, I enjoyed the signing and career of the legendary Federico Higuain and grew to love him as much as you all did. I was overly jubilant as I witnessed Kei Kamara seal the extra-time winner against the then-Montreal Impact in the MLS Cup playoffs in 2015 while freezing my butt off. I cried when he who shall not be mentioned tried to rip that all away. I cried even harder when we saved the team. I’ve been through almost every single up and down this club has experienced just as you have, and I can’t wait to continue the journey of following this amazing team.

I spent my younger years playing soccer in school and in recreation leagues trying to become the next Crew legend but, unfortunately, when my family moved south, soccer in Kentucky at that time wasn’t exactly popular and it was difficult for me to pursue that kind of goal.

I moved on to something more realistic when I reached college and decided working in sports was what I wanted to do. While I still play soccer and watch it religiously (a little too much at times), I also enjoy the aspects that come with working with the sport and that’s why I am excited to be writing about the best team in the league this season!

In my spare time, I enjoy watching movies, Manchester City in the English Premier League, the Columbus Blue Jackets, playing too much FIFA and being creative with graphic design and photoshop.

I love Columbus, the Crew and especially you, the fans! I cannot wait to see how this season unfolds and hope to finally catch a game in Lower.com Field this summer! Feel free to give me a follow on Twitter @KyleJacksonSID and glory to Columbus!