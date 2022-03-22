Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Week 4 Fantasy Roundup

Congratulations to the Week 4 winner of the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League, TheLads FC! TheLads FC earned 93 points this week, edging out the second-place finisher by a single point. This is TheLads FC’s second weekly win of the season.

Here is how TheLads FC lined up for Week 4 of MLS Fantasy action:

TheLads FC was led by a captained Carles Gil (New England Revolution) who posted a very productive fantasy scoreline, despite New England’s poor performance in a 3-1 loss to Charlotte FC. Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati) was the second-highest contributor for TheLads FC in Week 4, banging in two goals in Cincinnati’s dominant home win against Inter Miami.

Week 4 Top Fantasy Performers

Forwards:

Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas) - 22 points (Top Overall Performer) Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati) - 18 points Karol Swiderski (Charlotte FC) - 17 points Kacper Przybyłko (Philadelphia Union) - 13 points Carlos Vela (LAFC) - 12 points

Midfielders:

Carles Gil (New England Revolution) - 14 points Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire) - 13 points Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union) and Ben Bender (Charlotte FC) - tied with 11 points Mark-Anthony Kaye (Colorado Rapids), Alejandro Pozuelo (Toronto FC), and Djordje Mihailovic (CF Montreal) - tied with 10 points

Defenders:

Ronald Matarrita (FC Cincinnati) - 17 points Ryan Hollingshead (FC Dallas) - 15 points Jack Elliott (Philadelphia Union) - 12 points Antônio Carlos (Orlando City SC) and Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union) - tied with 11 points

Goalkeepers:

Pedro Gallese (Orlando City SC) and Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union) - tied with 9 points Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United) - 8 points Zac MacMath (Real Salt Lake), Stefan Cleveland (Seattle Sounders ), and Alex Bono (Toronto FC) - tied with 5 points

Top-performing player overall

Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas) (22 points) - Ferreira put in possibly his best performance as a professional just in time for World Cup Qualifying, as he led FC Dallas to a dominant 4-1 win against the Portland Timbers. The United States international scored a hat trick over a span of 10 minutes (15 points), played 80 minutes (2 points), registered an assist (3 points), created one big chance (1 point) and took five shots (1 point).

Top Crew Player

Darlington Nagbe (8 points) - For the first time this season, the Columbus Crew’s top fantasy performer is someone other than Lucas Zelarayan. Nagbe saved the Black & Gold from a disappointing away outing against the New York Red Bulls, securing an always-valuable road point for the Crew with his equalizing goal (5 points) in the 95th minute. In addition to his goal, Nagbe played 90 minutes (2 points), received a yellow card (-1 point), completed 53 passes (1 point) and created one big chance (1 point).

Here is how the Massive Report Fantasy League Top 5 looks after Week 4:

Lucas Bombs - 384 points TheLads FC - 370 points Bedal FC - 370 points Pipa4evaCrew96 - 366 points Avenue B FC - 365 points

You are still able to sign up for the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League at any point throughout the season, by following this link! Winners are announced weekly, in addition to the overall winner to be determined at the end of the season!