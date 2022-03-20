Massive Predictions: Crew v. New York Red Bulls

On Saturday, the Columbus Crew welcomed Toronto FC and a Canadian winter climate to Lower.com Field. Columbus came out victorious, winning 2-1. The Crew faces the team’s biggest test of the young season on Sunday, taking on the New York Red Bulls.

Before getting to this week’s predictions, here are where contributors from Massive Report stand in their prediction prowess this season.

Massive Report 2022 Predictions Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Brian Moracz 3 1 1 1 4 Patrick Murphy 3 1 1 1 4 Collin Johnson 3 1 0 2 3 Adam Miller 3 0 2 1 2 Caleb Denorme 3 0 2 1 2 Drew McDaniel 3 0 2 1 2 Nathan Townsend 3 0 2 1 2 Ryan Schmitt 3 0 2 1 2 Theodore Sovinski 3 0 2 1 2 Thomas Costello 3 0 2 1 2 Abigail Hintz 1 0 1 0 1 Kyle Jackson 2 0 1 1 1 Grant Miller 3 0 1 2 1 John Pearson 2 0 1 1 1 Tyler Fisher 2 0 1 1 1 Devin Weisberth 1 0 0 1 0

Now, let’s see what Massive Report thinks of Sunday’s matchup against a defensive New York team that allowed the fewest goals in the league in 2021.

Abigail Hintz

Obviously, the Crew’s road struggles have made their way into the 2022 season. Though hopefully head coach Caleb Porter and the squad are working to find a way to fix that, it’s still early in the season and I think this one might be a little slower for the Black & Gold.

The Crew’s defense will have its hands full as New York has put up two several-goal wins already this season. And coming off a 1-0 loss to Minnesota United at home despite 19 shots and eight on target, the Red Bulls are likely going to be extra hungry for a win. The Crew has its work cut out but I think goalkeeper Eloy Room and the backline can hold down New York and come home with a point.

Columbus Crew 2 New York Red Bulls 2

Adam Miller

The Crew faces its biggest test of a young 2022 season this Sunday against RBNY on the road. New York enters after the team’s first loss of the year, in a match they probably deserved to win. After a come-from-behind victory in the Trillium Cup, the Crew looks to stay hot and earn their first road victory of 2022.

RBNY are always a hard side to play against and Sunday will be no different. The Red Bulls will put the Crew under pressure in the first 15 or so minutes before Columbus gains control of the match. Forward Gyasi Zardes will score midway through the second half to give the Crew the lone goal in the match and a full three points on the road.

Columbus Crew 1 New York Red Bulls 0

Brian Moracz

The Crew head to Harrison, New Jersey for what should be an exciting early-season Eastern Conference matchup. The Red Bulls sputtered last week at home, losing 1-0 to Minnesota United, but I don’t expect them to have consecutive letdown performances at Red Bull Arena.

With that being said, I also expect the Black & Gold to ride the momentum they created in the second half against Toronto FC into this weekend’s clash. I am predicting an exciting, physical game, with bits of brilliance woven in between hard tackles. Midfielder Lucas Zelarayán and Artur both score and the Crew continue their excellent run of form.

Columbus Crew 2 New York Red Bulls 1

Caleb Denorme

The New York Red Bulls will be the toughest team Columbus has faced in this new season. With that being said, I still believe the Crew can pull out a good result from this game and grab a point away from home in Red Bull Arena.

I believe the Crew will dominate this game’s possession and Lucas Zelarayán will get his goal because it seems he is just scoring every game for fun now. After that though, I think the Black & Gold could have a moment, whether it be a bad pass or poor turnover, where New York can exploit the backline on the counter and level the game. I see this one ending in a draw with goals by Zelarayán and Patryk Klimala.

Columbus Crew 1 New York Red Bulls 1

Collin Johnson

The Red Bulls' hot start to the season has been a bit of a shocker to most, including manager Gerhard Struber who called the roster a “difficult picture” at the beginning of the season. The young New York team has successfully deployed its high-pressure tactics and is a great Dayne St. Clair game away from being 3-0-0 on the season.

Meanwhile, the Crew is a shout away from 3-0 as well. If this match were in Columbus, I would think the more experienced Black & Gold side, with press-resistant midfield engine Darlington Nagbe, could grind out a win but doing so on the road will be much more difficult.

We should see the Crew control possession while New York looks to turn the opponent over and attack on the break. I think Columbus grabs a goal early but the Red Bulls find a late equalizer to deny the Black & Gold their first road win of the season.

Columbus Crew 1 New York Red Bulls 1

Drew McDaniel

Both of these teams have played similar competition this year and for both teams, this match will be a real litmus test. After giving up a disappointing home loss the week before, RBNY will be fully focused and create a bad turnover in Columbus’ defensive half as the Crew’s road woes continue.

Columbus Crew 1 New York Red Bulls 2

John Pearson

The Black & Gold have their work cut out for them this week. The New York Red Bulls are one of the best teams in the league, and will likely feel they have played well enough to be undefeated.

Like Columbus, New York could have dominated every game the team has played in if the Red Bulls made the most of their chances. However, I think this game will rely on the midfield battle and I think the Crew has far more creativity in forward passes than New York. It’s going to be a close one, but I predict a Lucas Zelarayán goal and a Gyasi Zardes late winner will help stamp Columbus as title contenders.

Columbus Crew 2 New York Red Bulls 1

Nathan Townsend

The Crew is on a roll but has mostly beat up on inferior teams so far. This weekend’s matchup will be the first real test for the Black & Gold.

Look for the Crew to sit back and invite the Red Bulls’ press using the team’s dynamic speed to score during transitions. I’ve predicted that Gyasi Zardes will start in each of the past two previews, and with rumors swirling around the striker, all eyes will be on the team sheet to see who gets the start up top for the Crew. I’m doubling (tripling?) down this week and saying that Zardes will finally start and I expect him and winger Luis Díaz to score as the Crew continues its hot start.

Columbus Crew 2 New York Red Bulls 1

Patrick Murphy

I have learned over the years that it’s hard to bet on the Crew (or really any MLS team) on the road. While I like most of what I’ve seen from the Black & Gold through the opening three games of the season, I’m still unsure of this team away from Lower.com Field.

The first test two weeks ago almost went well, but then set piece defending became a thing. Unfortunately, the Red Bulls have historically been effective from set pieces and I could see that being an issue in this one. I think Columbus puts in a good showing but returns home without anything tangible.

Columbus Crew 1 New York Red Bulls 2

Ryan Schmitt

New York has come out using two different formations in 2022, a 3-4-3 and a 4-4-2 and been successful with both. I believe this is Columbus’ first true test of what the team will be able to do away from home.

Possession-wise, this should be an even game, allowing both teams to build good attacks and generate chances. Eloy Room and the backline will need to perform as well as they have been and if Lucas Zelerayán and Derrick Etienne Jr. can continue to play well, I think the team can squeeze out a win away from home.

Columbus Crew 2 New York Red Bulls 1

Theodore Sovinski

The New York Red Bulls are looking for a rebound after a disappointing result against Minnesota United, so I expect them to come out swinging. It’s never smart money to bet on the Crew when on the road, so I’ll say Red Bulls win with goals from Lewis Morgan and Klimala.

Columbus Crew 0 New York Red Bulls 2

Thomas Costello

The Columbus Crew head to Harrison, New Jersey with a lot of motivation. I think that Gyasi Zardes gets the start against a tough New York side, due to his experience against the Red Bulls.

Offensively, if there’s a team that can adjust for Lucas Zelarayán, it's New York. The Red Bulls will stifle the midfielder and keep him off the stat sheet. For New York, this will be a grand debut of Luquinhas’ skill. The new offseason addition will play his first substantial minutes of the season against the Crew and assist on the lone goal of the match.

Columbus Crew 0 New York Red Bulls 1

Tyler Fisher

Heartbreak and headaches. That’s how I see the two teams coming into this matchup. The New York Red Bulls' devastating loss to Minnesota United is heavy on the minds of the home side. Seeking redemption, it’s no secret that the Red Bulls are looking to unleash it on their MLS original counterparts.

On the other hand, you have headaches. Columbus, nearly losing to Toronto after a Jesus Jiménez opener, came roaring back in the second half. But can the hot streak continue and can the Crew remain unbeaten?

I think so. I see a shift in the lineup also, with Gyasi Zardes getting the nod over Miguel Berry and Luis Díaz making the start over Yaw Yeboah. If the Black & Gold can continue to play their game and not let the opposition go ahead like the previous two, Columbus easily wins. But don’t underestimate the Red Bulls and their secret weapons. They always give the Crew a run for their money. Close match, but Columbus will edge it out.

Columbus Crew 2 New York Red Bulls 1

Let us know in the comments how you think the match will end. You can also share your score predictions on the Massive Report Twitter page.