Crew’s Derrick Etienne Jr. ‘okay’ after robbery

Derrick Etienne Jr. is having a remarkable start to his 2022 Major League Soccer campaign, already sitting on two goals and two assists in three matches played so far. Things are looking up for the young midfielder who is finding his home starting for the Black & Gold.

But things have taken a turn for the worse.

On Thursday night, Etienne was the victim of a robbery in downtown Columbus.

According to a police report, at around 10:50 p.m. ET, Columbus Police reported to the area of North High Street and Russell Street in Columbus’ Short North district, after a report of a robbery. Etienne, 25, told officers that as he was walking on the sidewalk, someone walking by bumped into him and dropped his phone. The report states that the Crew midfielder sent $100 to the man via an app.

Shortly after, Etienne was cornered by approximately nine men who began to assault the Crew midfielder and even told police one of the men had a gun. The stolen items taken are listed in the police report as money, a gold chain and an Apple Watch. Robbery detectives are currently investigating the case.

A Columbus Crew spokesperson told Massive Report that the club is aware of the incident.

“We are aware of an incident involving one of our players being the victim of a robbery on Thursday, March 17, and we are relieved that Derrick is okay following the matter,” the statement read. “Further inquiries should be directed to the Columbus Police Department.”

Etienne practiced Friday, and is available for selection for the game Sunday, as the Crew head to Harrison, New Jersey for a matchup against the New York Red Bulls.

So far this season, Etienne is one of the top attacking players for the first place Columbus side. The winger scored a goal in the team’s 4-0 season-opening win against the Vancouver Whitecaps on a nice finish on a cross from teammate Yaw Yeboah. The following week, in a 3-3 draw at the San Jose Earthquakes, Etienne set up forward Gyasi Zardes for an important goal, coming off a redirected corner kick.

Etienne had his best performance to date last weekend in a 2-1 win against Trillium Cup rivals Toronto FC. The winger teed up Lucas Zelarayan for a blast to tie the game in the second half before scoring the game-winning goal on a half volley.

The fact that Etienne is safe and available for the Crew is certainly a positive after a scary situation on Thursday night.