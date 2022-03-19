 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to Watch: Crew vs. New York Red Bulls

The Black & Gold are back on the road to take on the Red Bulls.

By TylerFisher1113
Greg Bartram - USA Today Sports

The Columbus Crew is back in action on Saturday after pulling off a 2-1 come-from-behind win against Trillium Cup rivals Toronto FC last weekend. A Jesus Jimenez opener in the 14th minute got the visitors to Lower.com Field off to a good start and the Black & Gold found themselves chasing the game. It didn’t take long in the second half for the Crew to make a statement with a Lucas Zelarayan rocket shot in the 54th minute to level the match. Just 10 minutes later, Derrick Etienne Jr. found the back of the net with the go-ahead goal and game-winner.

This week, Columbus is back on the road against the New York Red Bulls, another MLS original. The Red Bulls are coming into this match after a disappointing 1-0 loss to Minnesota United. After a great showing against Toronto two weeks ago, New York couldn’t find the back of the net and now look to take the frustration out on the Black & Gold in front of their hometown crowd.

Columbus holds the all-time series record against the Red Bulls at 37-34-12. The last three meetings have seen New York outscoring the Crew 4-3. The Black & Gold will have their hands full, knowing that RBNY is looking for redemption.

Injuries and Suspensions

The Crew: Jake Morris (R Foot), Kevin Molino (R Knee), Josh Williams (L Thigh), Isaiah Parente (Illness) and Sean Zawadzki (Concussion) are all listed as OUT.

Red Bulls: Andres Reyes (foot), Wiki Carmona (foot), Cameron Harper (quad) and Ashley Fletcher (visa) are all listed as OUT.

How to Watch

Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Time: 2 pm ET

Where: Red Bull Arena - Harrison, New Jersey

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes, MSG

Stream: ESPN+, Bally Sports App

Fun Facts

  • New York has won two of the team’s last three meetings with Columbus. The Red Bulls had won just one of their last nine games against the Crew (1-2-6 including playoffs) from Sept. 2017 until the end of the 2020 season.
  • This is the fourth time in the last five seasons the Black & Gold has seven points through the first three games. The nine goals Columbus has scored is a club record, having never scored seven in the opening three matches of a season.
  • With the loss to Minnesota, RBNY now has now allowed fewer than two goals in 16 consecutive games.
  • Lucas Zelarayan has now matched Stern John’s scoring streak for the Crew, with tallies coming in the previous six matches dating back to the end of last season.

