Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Week 3 Roundup

Congrats to both Week 3 winners of the Massive Report Fantasy League, Akkala Wilds FC and Lucas Bombs. Both players earned 100 points during Week 3 of Major League Soccer action!

Here is how Lucas Bombs lined up for Week 3:

The appropriately named Lucas Bombs were led by captained Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan, who posted 30 points after he scored another one of his patented “bombs” against Toronto FC. Fredy Montero of the Seattle Sounders earned 10 points for his role in his team’s victory against the LA Galaxy, which made him the second-highest point earner for Lucas Bombs.

Week 3 top fantasy performers

Forwards:

Brandon Vázquez (FC Cincinnati) and Darwin Quintero (Houston Dynamo) - tied with 13 points Talles Magno (New York City FC) - 12 points Adam Buksa (New England Revolution), Douglas Costa (LA Galaxy) and Fredy Montero (Seattle Sounders) - tied with 10 points

Midfielders:

Lucas Zelarayan (Columbus Crew) - 15 points (Top Crew Performer) Mark-Anthony Kaye (Colorado Rapids) - 13 points Derrick Etienne Jr. (Columbus Crew) and Santiago Rodríguez (New York CityFC) - tied with 12 points Facundo Torres (Orlando City SC) - 10 points

Defenders:

Bill Tuiloma (Portland Timbers) - 17 points (Top Overall Performer) Lucas Esteves (Colorado Rapids) - 13 points Rafael Czichos (Chicago Fire) - 12 points Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union) and Steven Beitashour (Colorado Rapids) - tied with 11 points

Goalkeepers:

Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United) - 15 points William Yarbrough (Colorado Rapids) - 10 points Gaga Slonina (Chicago Fire) - 9 points Maxime Crépeau (LAFC) and Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union) tied with 8 points

Top-performing player overall

Bill Tuiloma (Portland Timbers) (17 points) - Tuiloma is the top-performing fantasy player for Week 3 of the MLS fantasy season. However, very few fantasy owners were able to enjoy the fruits of his labor as Tuiloma was owned by only 0.38 percent of teams. Tuiloma led the Timbers to the team’s first win of the season, scoring a goal (6 points) to push Portland by Austin FC 1-0. In addition to his goal, Tuiloma played 90 minutes (2 points), earned a clean sheet (5 points), completed 52 passes (1 point), had six clearances (1 point), blocked three passes (1 point) and took four shots (1 point).

Top Crew player

Lucas Zelarayan (15 points) - Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Zelarayan is once again the Crew’s top-earning fantasy player this week. Zelarayan jump-started the Black & Gold’s comeback at home with yet another goal (5 points) from outside the 18-yard box. In addition to his goal, the Armenian international played 90 minutes (2 points), registered an assist (3 points), made three key passes (1 point), completed five crosses (1 point), created one big chance (1 point), recovered six balls (1 point) and drew four fouls (1 point).

Here is how the Massive Report Fantasy League Top 5 looks after Week 3:

Pipa4evaCrew96 - 302 points Lucas Bombs - 298 points Bedal FC - 292 points TheLads FC - 277 points Avenue B FC - 276 points

You are still able to sign up for the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League any time throughout the season! If you want to sign up, you can do so here! Winners are announced weekly, in addition to the overall winner to be determined at the end of the season!