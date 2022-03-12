Filed under: GALLERY: Columbus Crew vs Toronto FC By Sam.Fahmi and Ralph Schudel Mar 12, 2022, 8:48pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GALLERY: Columbus Crew vs Toronto FC Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email The Columbus Crew scored two goals in the second half to capture a come-from-behind win against Toronto FC at Lower(dot)com Field in Columbus, Ohio. Grid View More From Massive Report The Crew beat Toronto 2-1 after two unanswered goals Massive Scouting Report: Toronto FC Predicted XI: Toronto FC Massive Predictions: Crew vs. Toronto FC Crossing the Touchline: The Crew vs. Toronto FC The Crew stock watch after Game 2 Loading comments...
Loading comments...