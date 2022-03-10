How to Watch: Crew vs. Toronto FC

It’s the 15th edition of the Trillium Cup rivalry between the Columbus Crew and the team’s Canadian counterparts, Toronto FC. With both teams coming into this match looking to right the ship from the previous week’s results, it’s a Saturday afternoon matchup that could see one team get back right.
The Crew was riding high against the San Jose Earthquakes last week. Up a man and up two goals holding a 3-1 lead, the last 10 minutes saw the Quakes rain on the parade of the Black & Gold as they scored two goals to secure a home point. Head coach Caleb Porter described those minutes as “nervy.” Although a point on the road isn’t what Porter and his team had in mind, Columbus had a week to fix the problems and go back at it again in a rivalry matchup.
The opposition had a less than ideal result last week as well, as Toronto come into the match following a 4-1 drubbing by the New York Red Bulls. Lewis Morgan spoiled the Red’s home opener with a first half hattrick. This was the first time in the club’s history that they have allowed four goals in the first half.
Injuries and Suspensions
Toronto FC: Toronto is set to be without Ayo Akindele (ACL) and Jacob Shaffelburg (left leg) due to injury. Defender Carlos Salcedo is suspended for this match, as deemed by the MLS Disciplinary Committee.
Columbus Crew: The Crew added two more names to the injury report from last week. As listed before, Jake Morris (right foot), Kevin Molino (right knee) and Josh Williams (left thigh) are OUT. Columbus added Isaiah Parente (illness) and Sean Zawadzki (concussion) who are also listed as OUT.
How to Watch
Date: March 13, 2022
Time: 1:30pm ET
Where: Columbus, Ohio - Lower.com Field
TV: TSN, Bally Sports Ohio,
Stream: ESPN+, FOX Sports app
Fun Facts
- The Crew defeated Toronto in the two teams’ last outing 2-1 in May of 2021. That was the Black & Gold’s fifth win in their last 21 meetings (5-10-6 including playoffs) dating back to 2014. Columbus has not recorded consecutive wins against TFC since a four-match winning streak in 2012-13.
- The Crew’s two late goals conceded against San Jose marked the first time since 2009 that the Black & Gold failed to win a match in which they led by two goals or more in the 80th minute or later.
- Lucas Zelarayan has scored 13 goals from outside of the penalty box since joining MLS in 2020, twice as many as any other player in regular-season play.
- Toronto has averaged 62 percent possession over the first two games of the season. The Reds are the only MLS team to hold 60 percent of the ball in the opening two weekends. In 2021, the Reds held 60 percent possession only three times.
