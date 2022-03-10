How to Watch: Crew vs. Toronto FC

It’s the 15th edition of the Trillium Cup rivalry between the Columbus Crew and the team’s Canadian counterparts, Toronto FC. With both teams coming into this match looking to right the ship from the previous week’s results, it’s a Saturday afternoon matchup that could see one team get back right.

The Crew was riding high against the San Jose Earthquakes last week. Up a man and up two goals holding a 3-1 lead, the last 10 minutes saw the Quakes rain on the parade of the Black & Gold as they scored two goals to secure a home point. Head coach Caleb Porter described those minutes as “nervy.” Although a point on the road isn’t what Porter and his team had in mind, Columbus had a week to fix the problems and go back at it again in a rivalry matchup.

The opposition had a less than ideal result last week as well, as Toronto come into the match following a 4-1 drubbing by the New York Red Bulls. Lewis Morgan spoiled the Red’s home opener with a first half hattrick. This was the first time in the club’s history that they have allowed four goals in the first half.

Injuries and Suspensions

Toronto FC: Toronto is set to be without Ayo Akindele (ACL) and Jacob Shaffelburg (left leg) due to injury. Defender Carlos Salcedo is suspended for this match, as deemed by the MLS Disciplinary Committee.

Columbus Crew: The Crew added two more names to the injury report from last week. As listed before, Jake Morris (right foot), Kevin Molino (right knee) and Josh Williams (left thigh) are OUT. Columbus added Isaiah Parente (illness) and Sean Zawadzki (concussion) who are also listed as OUT.

How to Watch

Date: March 13, 2022

Time: 1:30pm ET

Where: Columbus, Ohio - Lower.com Field

TV: TSN, Bally Sports Ohio,

Stream: ESPN+, FOX Sports app

Fun Facts