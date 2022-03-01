Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Week 1 Roundup

Congratulations to the Week 1 winner of the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League, Bedal FC! Bedal FC earned 121 points, 10 more points than the second-place finisher, in the kickoff week of the 2022 Major League Soccer season.

Here is how Bedal FC line up for Week 1:

Bedal FC received major contributions from LAFC’s Carlos Vela and two Columbus Crew players in Lucas Zelarayan, who was his captain (captained players earn two times their earned points), earning thirty-two points and Steven Moreira who earned nine points as a substitute for the defense.

Week 1 top fantasy performers

Forwards:

Carlos Vela (LAFC) - 18 points (Overall Top Performer) Michael Estrada (D.C. United) - 11 points Josef Martínez (Atlanta United) - 10 points Cory Burke (Philadelphia Union), Javier Hernandez (LA Galaxy) and Alexandre Pato (Orlando City) all tied with 8 points

Midfielders:

Lucas Zelarayan (Columbus Crew) - 16 points (Top Crew Performer) Cecilio Domínguez (Austin FC) - 14 points Yimmi Chará (Portland Timbers), Sebastián Driussi (Austin FC), Omir Fernandez (New York Red Bulls) and Robin Lod (Minnesota United) all tied with 12 points

Defenders:

Zan Kolmanič (Austin FC), Nick Lima (Austin FC) and Tim Parker (Houston Dynamo) all tied with 12 points Six players tied with 10 points

Goalkeepers:

Clément Diop (Inter Miami), Bill Hamid (D.C. United), Gaga Slonina (Chicago Fire), Brad Stuver (Austin FC) and Joe Willis (Nashville SC) all tied with 9 points

Top-performing player overall

Carlos Vela (LAFC) (18 points) - Vela takes home the honors as the top-performing fantasy player for Week 1. Vela led LAFC to a dominating 3-0 home win against the Colorado Rapids. Vela netted a hat trick (15 points), played 86 minutes (2 points) and his team earned a clean sheet (1 point).

Top Crew player

Lucas Zelarayan (16 points) - Zelarayan is the top earning Crew fantasy player for Week 1 and the second overall point earner behind Vela. Zelarayan netted one goal (5 points), one assist (3 points), played 90 minutes (2 points) and his team earned a clean sheet (1 point) in the Crew’s dominating 4-0 win against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Top 5 finishers in the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League after Week 1:

Bedal FC (121 points) just4kiks (111 points) Revs 2022 (106 points) Team JD (104 points) Pipa4evaCrew96 (102 points)

A great, high-scoring start to the 2022 season!

It is never too late to sign up for the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League and you can do just that here! Winners are announced each week and an overall winner will be announced at the end of the season.