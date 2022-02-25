How To Watch: Crew vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

The Columbus Crew return to Lower.com Field to open the teams 27th Major League Soccer season against the Vancouver Whitecaps this weekend. After a good preseason, head coach Caleb Porter and company now set their sights on hopefully righting the ship and making a return trip back to the MLS Cup playoffs.

After missing the postseason last year by a small margin, the Crew has brought in depth to fill voids when needed. With the likes of wungerYaw Yeboah, midfielder James Igbekeme, center back Miloš Degenek and defender Will Sands, just to name a few, Columbus is heavy handed and has quality assets to call upon when needed.

With the season starting earlier than normal, it’s no secret that the club had to act fast to accommodate a quick turnaround. Now that the season is back to normal and the Crew is able to play other teams in the league like normal, the Black & Gold now have to achieve two goals: make the playoffs and stay healthy. This will be a key factor in giving an early prediction on how the team will finish the season.

For those who can’t make the match, info on how to watch the Black & Gold can be found below.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

Time: 3:30pm ET

Where: Lower.com Field - Columbus, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, ESPN+

Injuries and Suspensions:

Crew: Kevin Molino (Knee), Jake Morris (Foot) are OUT; Josh Williams (Thigh) is QUESTIONABLE

Whitecaps: Caio Alexandre (fitness/left foot - fifth metatarsal surgery August 2021) is OUT; Brian Rodriguez (right foot contusion) is QUESTIONABLE.

Fun fact

The Whitecaps come into this matchup having an unbeaten run of eight games (5-O-3) against the Black & Gold dating back to 2012, although the two teams haven’t met since 2019. The run is tied for the longest regular season unbeaten streak against a single team in Vancouver’ss history. For Columbus, this is the longest winless run against a single team.